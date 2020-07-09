GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council discussed but took no action on a proposed rezoning ordinance Tuesday night.
If adopted, the ordinance would rezone two tracts of land with about 1.5 acres from residential to a business general district in the 1300 block of South Randolph Street. Property owner Danny E. Weimer wants to build a new veterinary clinic on the land.
Following a public hearing in June, the Garrett Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation for the zoning change to begin construction of a new veterinary clinic on the site. The existing concrete-block veterinary office has stood on the site for several decades.
The measure was tabled until the council’s July 21 meeting to allow more discussion, because one member was not present and another had not seen a draft of the ordinance prior to Tuesday’s session.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported quite a few complaints about some people waiting in line for hours during a recent city-wide clean up event that attracted more than 100 vehicles along the route to Washler Inc. in the industrial park. Fiandt thanked all the volunteers who helped with the effort, and he said the city is considering curbside pickup service next year.
Negotiations to renew a garbage-collection contract with Republic Services that ended in May were extended six months to bridge the city’s trash service until it could revisit the bidding process, which has been delayed by the coronavirus. Among the options being considered in the new contract specifications is curbside pickup that would probably come at a hefty added expense for utility users, according to Fiandt.
The Common Council unanimously approved a resolution to transfer City of Garrett/Keyser Township Fire Territory money from the operating fund to the fire equipment fund. This will pay for costs associated with the purchase of equipment for those served in the territory. The approved transfer of 5% equates to $18,000, effective June 30.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 278 calls between June 16 and July 6, including 33 traffic warnings, 17 traffic tickets and seven property-damage accidents. Officers made 30 arrests during the period, including 12 for drugs, five miscellaneous arrests, four each for traffic and warrants, three for operating vehicles while intoxicated and two battery arrests. The report also showed 109 security checks.
Officer Logan Kelly graduated from the police academy July 3, and Officer Cyler Carroll received his benefit package from the state, McPherson said.
When Councilman Bobby Diederich asked if local officers are “getting any different training” in light of recent Black Lives Matter issues, McPherson said they were not, adding, “I’m not sure how much of an issue it is locally.”
The City of Garrett is sponsoring a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 17, in Eastside Park featuring the band Crossfire. People should bring their own chairs and blankets; social distancing will be observed, Fiandt announced at the conclusion of the meeting.
