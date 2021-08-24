GARRETT — Discussion regarding the usage of portable on demand storage, commonly called pods, led to the Garrett City Council’s desire to update its entire code book.
Later, the council voted 5-0 for City Planner Milton Otero to seek cost estimates for the code updates at its Aug. 17 meeting.
Councilman Bobby Diederich brought up the issue of pods at the Aug. 3 meeting, when it was determined no code was available to enforce how long a storage unit could remain on a property and no way to enforce any guidelines.
The homeowners in this case have since removed the pod after about eight weeks. Its removal was detained due to the couple being hospitalized in an intensive care unit with COVID, according to Otero. Two makeshift storage tents on the property are also being removed, he added.
Similar issues of temporary storage units on residential properties are also at issue, drawing frustration with the current codes.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said he would need to take the time to draft an ordinance addressing the problem, if the council should agree there is an issue. The process of enacting an ordinance would take a couple of public meetings to inform residents what the measure would include, including enforcement.
“The only way enforcement works is if the community has the staff in place with the right mentality to enforce that ordinance,” Brinkerhoff said. “I’ve been around a long time here, and in a lot of cases, when ordinances were supposed to be enforced, the enforcer, rather than enforcing the ordinance, would just compromise and try to work with a property owner — and that never brings a resolution.
“You have to be able to take the heat when people start complaining they are singled out for enforcement of this ordinance. From the get-go, it’s got to be something the council is willing to commit to,” along with proper enforcement procedures and people to make sure it gets done, Brinkerhoff added.
To begin with, the code does not define a shed, only an access building that does not permit human occupancy, Otero said.
Councilman Dave Demske said the entire code book needs to be evaluated and redone, along with zoning.
“We need to fund both mechanisms. It’s not going to be cheap or fast, but we need to do it,” he said. “There are multitude of issues, and it’s time to get caught up and tackle this.”
Councilman Tom Kleeman expressed the need for unified development codes, similar to those in Angola, Kendallville and Auburn.
“We need to examine a comprehensive plan, based on that, adopt a zoning code that would probably be in the six figures,” he said. “Budget it and make it a priority.”
A unified code had been discussed for a few years, but the cost was prohibitive. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said it could be budgeted over three years using both civil city and utility funds.
“We tried to do this through an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant, but the city did not qualify, Otero said.
Completing a unified code would take at least 2-3 years, draft after draft, meeting after meeting to make sure it’s perfect, Otero said, “But we need to do it.”
Demske suggested getting costs over a three-year period to get the ball rolling. “It needs to be something very user-friendly,” he said.
Conkle also said budget packets have been updated, and a meeting is planned to go over the figures today, Aug. 24. A budget hearing is planned Sept. 21, with adoption anticipated Oct. 12.
Conkle also reported the city has received half of its $1,447,879 American Rescue Plan funding to be used for the police and fire departments, water and sewer or broadband projects.
