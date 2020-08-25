School district plans
special needs meeting
GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District attendance area and are home schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the Superintendent’s Office, 900 E. Warfield St., Garrett.
People can contact Superintendent Tonya Weaver at 357-3185 or by email at tweaver@gkb.k12.in.us with any questions.
Hoosiers Feeding
the Hungry awarded $10,000 grant
FORT WAYNE — The Community Impact Fund held at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry funds to aid in hunger relief efforts in the form of a grant of $10,000.
The funds will be used to pay processing fees on livestock and deer donated to agencies serving food-insecure residents with Allen County.
The grant will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, based in Garrett, to pay for processing approximately 8,600 pounds of donated livestock — providing 34,500 more meals through local hunger-relief agencies.
“We are so thankful to have a partner like the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, who is committed to helping us respond to the needs of our communities facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income and right now, that is so important.” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
