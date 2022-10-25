Michael Coats
BUTLER — Michael Lee Coats, 70, of Butler and born in Garrett, died Oct. 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Francoise Huffman
GARRETT — Francoise D. “Fran” Huffman, 71, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Norma Johnson
GARRETT — Norma Jean Johnson, 85, of Garrett, died Oct. 23, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Dennis Pepple
CORUNNA — Dennis A. “Denny” Pepple, 76, of Corunna, died Oct. 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nila Funk
AUBURN — Nila Jean Funk, 82, of Auburn, died Oct. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Dwight Huff Sr.
AUBURN — Dwight Huff Sr., 51, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2022.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
David Rodebaugh
AUBURN — David A. Rodebaugh, 74, of Auburn, died Oct. 22, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Ulm Sr.
PEORIA, Ariz. — Steven F. Ulm Sr., 75, of Peoria, Arizona and born in Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2022.
Gene Warstler
AUBURN — Gene Warstler, 91, of Auburn, died Oct. 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Matthew Webb
AUBURN — Matthew Lynn Webb, 49, of Auburn, died Oct. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Thomas Zook
AUBURN — Thomas L. Zook, 96, of Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Janet Hoover
SPENCERVILLE — Janet R. Hoover, 86, of Spencerville, died Oct. 21, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Janet Surber
WATERLOO — Janet Lucille Ordway Surber, 84, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nancy Johnson
PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Ellen Johnson, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 17, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Pauline Cross
KENDALLVILLE — Pauline Josephine (Baker) Cross, 93, of Kendallville, died Oct. 19, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Robert Price
KENDALLVILLE — Robert J. “Bob” Price, 85, of Kendallville, died Oct. 22, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Bobby Rice
KENDALLVILLE — Bobby Rice, 87, of Kendallville, died Oct. 17, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
