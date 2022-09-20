Laps for Learning
set for Saturday
GARRETT — Laps for Learning, to benefit the programs sponsored by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday near the playground at J.E. Ober Elementary School, 801 E. Houston St.
For each lap completed, raffle tickets will be earned for a chance to win prizes.
Free activities include flu shots, blood pressure checks, healthy snacks, resources and giveaways.
The cost is $10 for an individual or $25 for a family. Sign-up can take place the day of the event. For more information, contact tlamotte@gkb.k12.in.us or tweaver@gkb.k12.in.us.
Special needs
meeting is Wednesday
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the GKB school district’s attendance area and are home-schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Superintendent’s Office, 900 E. Warfield St.
People with questions are asked to contact Superintendent Tonya Weaver at 357-3185 or by email at tweaver@gkb.k12.in.us.
