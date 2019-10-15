GARRETT — Dozens were lured to the Garrett Historical Museum Saturday for the Creek Chub Bait Day event. Many carried in tackle boxes handed down from parents and grandparents filled with colorful lures, reels and bobbers for experts Dave Budd and Steve Pepple to answer questions and to offer opinions on their current value during the five-hour event.
Most of the visitors were from Northeastern Indiana, according to organizer Ron Matthews, traveling from as far as Albion and Ossian with their angling equipment. Some lures were in good shape but in the wrong boxes, others were damaged from being used for their original purpose on the end of a fishing line.
A Creek Chub Weed Bug lure from the 1940s with glass eyes and in “bug finish” drew excitement from people mingling around the table where Budd and Pepple examined items to be evaluated. The local owner who preferred not to be identified said the lure belonged to his father. Budd estimated its value at $200-300.
Brad Buttermore of Auburn brought in a box with eight Creek Chub lures that he found at rental property, along with a vintage tobacco tin that turned out to possibly have more value than the lures.
“My curiosity was satisfied,” he said of his interest in their worth.
Brian Goetz of Hamilton Lake learned of the event in the newspaper and brought in two tackle boxes that once belonged to his great-grandfather and grandfather.
“This one’s a little hurt,” said Pepple of one of the well-used lures.
Goetz also had items that were not associated with Creek Chub in the collection but gleaned a lot of information from the experts.
Northeast Indiana was the site for many lure companies, mostly due to the quality of cedar wood in the area, according to Matthews. It was much cheaper to distribute baits than to haul in wood from other areas to make them. The Creek Chub Bait Company not only provided a livelihood for many workers in the factory, but the lures are giving new life to collectors and enthusiasts, Matthews added.
Prices for the lures are a different deal than 10 years ago, Matthews said.
“Like other things, a lot of the buy-sell has moved to the internet and internet auctions and web sites. Some of the better ‘sold’ values do take place on live internet auctions.
“Creek Chub, at this point in history, is holding up just fine on value if in good condition or a rare color. The items that have been fished hard are low in value and seem to be staying low,” Matthews added.
One person brought in a rare Creek Chub bobber Saturday, and didn’t have a clue what it was, Matthews said.
Judy Schulthess Ruoff, granddaughter of one of the three original partners at the Creek Chub Bait Company, loaned one of the original marketing signs used at sports shows for display Saturday.
Pepple showed a shadow box with marketing items for Lighter ‘n Cork lures also once produced in Garrett that was found by fire fighters years ago in the Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Garrett.
A few people got caught up and purchased one of the few remaining books by Dr. Harold Smith, a Garrett High School graduate who authored five books on Creek Chub lures.
“The folks who come in are just someone who has an old tackle box and wants to know what is in it. Garrett Historical was pleased to help them,” Matthews said.
No date is set for future events at this time.
