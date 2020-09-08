CHURUBUSCO — Host Churubusco held the Garrett Railroaders to 124 yards of total offense on the way to a 44-15 win Friday night.
Running back Kolin Cope had 100 yards rushing for Garrett (0-2).
The Railroaders returned to the gridiron Friday after last week’s game with DeKalb was canceled when the Barons had a positive COVID-19 case among the team.
Churubusco scored twice in each of the first two quarters before Garrett found the end zone late in the first half.
The Eagles’ offense and defense were on point to start the game, holding Garrett scoreless for 23 minutes while racking up four touchdowns of its own.
“They played harder than us. They played more physical than us. They did everything better,” Garrett head coach Chris DePew said.
“We made some of our own mistakes early and they were able to capitalize and take off from there,” he said. “We haven’t won much lately, so our troubles compound when we get a bad start.”
Churubusco’s offense and defense were on-point to start the game, holding Garrett scoreless for 23 minutes while racking up four touchdowns of its own.
Quarterback Riley Buroff and receiver Nick Nondorf connected four times for 97 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown pass just minutes into the game — the first play of the Eagles’ second possession.
The hosts scored again with two minutes left in the first quarter off a nine-yard carry by Wyatt Marks, making the score 14-0.
The Eagles nearly scored again before the end of the quarter, with a 34-yard pass from Buroff to Nondorf that put Churubusco just inches from the end zone as the horn sounded.
Just into the second quarter, Marks pushed his way into the end zone for the Eagles’ third score.
Defense dominated much of the second quarter, as neither team got within scoring position until one minute left on the clock. That’s when Nondorf caught another pass and leaped into the end zone to score, sinking Garrett further into trouble.
With 22.1 seconds left in the half, Garrett junior returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Cope scored on the conversion run, and the half ended with the Eagles leading 28-8.
The Eagles opened the second half with another Nondorf touchdown, this time on a 3-yard carry on the sixth play of the third quarter.
Churubusco’s defense stuffed Garrett on its first possession of the half, forcing a punt after Hunter Bianski and Ethan Hille sacked Railroader quarterback Aaden Lytle for a big loss.
At the end of Garrett’s next possession, Bianski blocked the punt which resulted in a safety.
On the free kick after the safety, Eagle freshman Ayden White returned it to the Railroaders’ 11-yard line. Three plays later, Nondorf scored again, making the score 44-8.
Garrett put together a 79-yard drive to end the game with a two-yard touchdown run by Cope.
Freshman kicker Rosie Stephens connected with all seven of her extra-point attempts. Buroff completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 122 yards to five different receivers.
Marks led the Eagles’ ground game with 85 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, and Kuper Papenbrock tallied 53 yards on five carries. Nondorf tallied four touchdowns for the Eagles.
For Garrett, Lytle completed 4-of-8 passes for 22 yards. Richards caught three passes for 19 yards.
Both teams open conference play this Friday.
Churubusco, now 2-1, visits Eastside to open NECC Small Division play. Garrett hosts Lakeland (1-2) in NECC Big Division action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.