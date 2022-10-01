AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair grand finale parade snaked its way through downtown Auburn Saturday morning kicking off the last day of the fair.

This year’s parade featured a large number of entries in a parade that lasted around an hour and a half.

Awards included:

Clubs and Organizations

1. Eastside FFA

2. DeKalb County 4-H ATV Club

3. Elite Martial Arts/Auburn Best Kids

All Bands

1. Eastside Marching Band

2. DeKalb High School Marching Brigade

3. Auburn Community Band

Commercial

1. Jeff’s Auto Repair

2. Billy’s Bug Buster

3. Riverside Towing

Decorated Cars/Floats

1. Amazing Fall Fun

2. Skatin’ Station

3. North East Realty

Novelty

1. CC Band Productions

2. TDS Dance

3. DeKalb Theater Department

Other

1. Auburn Parks & Recreation

Antique

1. NATMUS

2. Farmer’s State Bank

3. Waterloo fire truck

Religious Group

1. Lakewood Park

2. Hearten House

3. Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren

Variety

1. Ratio Dance

2. Star Struck Dance

Equestrian

1. Alliance Industries

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.