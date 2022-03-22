WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 40 people — students, teachers and chaperones — descended upon national historic sites last week.
A group of Garrett High School dual credit students took learning on the road March 9-12 with a trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The group was led by teachers Mark Claxton and Bill Thomas, along with nine other adults.
The trip is available to juniors and seniors at Garrett High School every two years who have or are currently enrolled in dual-credit level English or history classes.
“This trip allows our students to see the content they learn in the classroom come to life,” Claxton said. “A textbook cannot replace what this group experienced for these four days.”
The trip is unique when compared to other tours taken by schools.
Garrett High School took part in three wreath laying ceremonies. The first was at the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon and was performed by two students who have pledged to enter the Armed Forces after graduation. The second occurred at the burial site of a Garrett graduate in Arlington National Cemetery. The final wreath ceremony took place at Washington’s tomb at Mount Vernon.
Another highlight of the trip was a personalized tour for Gettysburg Battlefield and Cemetery that was led by chaperone Thomas’ father, who is a licensed battlefield guide. The group also met with Garrett alum Libby Detcher, who is currently interning in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It is great to give our students this special opportunity,” Thomas said. “This group had a chance to make memories and have experiences that will last a lifetime.”
After a travel day, the group began on March 10 with a 2 1/2-hour guided tour of the Gettysburg Battlefield and Cemetery that included references to DeKalb County veterans who participated in the Battle of Gettysburg.
They finished with a visit to the Gettysburg Visitors Center to view the cyclorama painting before heading south to Washington, D.C. Once in the nation’s capital, the group had a photo stop outside the White House and also visited Ford’s Theatre, the World War I and World War II memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial and Korean War Memorial. The busy day ended with a visit to the Air Force Memorial.
The second day of sightseeing was just as eventful, with photo stops outside the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court before a wreath ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial. The group then visited the National Archives to see the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
After lunch, was a visit to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying and viewing of the changing of the guard ceremony before heading to the Iwo Jima Memorial. The day finished with trips to the FDR and Dr. Martin Luther King memorials.
A snowy March 12 marked the final day of the trip. The day began with a visit to Mount Vernon and was highlighted by a wreath ceremony at George Washington’s tomb. The trip ended with an afternoon spent at the Smithsonian museums for Natural History, Art, and American History.
Claxton and Thomas are already planning to take another group of dual-credit students on a similar trip in March 2024.
A total of 41 people represented Garrett High School on the trip. The group included students Chloe Best, Katherine Blessinger, Logan Borns, Micah Carlson, Jessica Culbertson, Landon Davis, Konner DeWitt, Rylee Fisher, Tyler Gater, Faith Gilbert, Carson Harter, Hallie Hathaway, Aida Haynes, Christian Hess, Alyssa Martin, Laney Miller, Andrew Molargik, Ashlynn Mossberger, Cayden Myers, Preston Newman, Victoria Perkins, Trey Richards, Macy Rigsby, Sophia Ruble, Kameron Ruiz, Josh Thrush, Abby Weaver, Alana Winters, Isaac Wright and Dominic Zimmerman.
They were joined by chaperones John Blessinger, Marcus Carlson, Jenifer Claxton, Kim Culbertson, Kyle Fisher, Ryan Hathaway, Carmen Ruble, Doug Weaver, Christina Wooldridge along with group leaders Mark Claxton and Bill Thomas.
