Class of 1959 meets for breakfast
GARRETT — Eight members of the Garrett Class of 1959 met Friday for breakfast at T&R Junction.
Present were Jolly Chisholm, John Hutton, Jerry Houlton, John Hile, Butch Beber, Fred Hall, Larry Funk and Aaron Smith.
The next breakfast will be Friday, Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.