GARRETT — The community is invited to a free bubble release memorial to celebrate and honor loved ones who are no longer with us. The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
The event is a partnership between the JAM Center and Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Since 1993, Erin’s House has provided a safe, nurturing, and comfortable environment for children to process their grief.
All ages are welcome to this opportunity to connect as a community and honor those who have died.
There will also be a hot dog and chili dog fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. benefiting the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
The cost for the meal is $5 for a hot dog box or $6 for a chili dog box. Boxes include one hot dog or coney dog, a bag of chips, and a can of soda or bottle of water. Extra hot dogs or coney dogs can also be purchased.
Boxes can be ordered by calling the JAM Welcome Center at 357-1917 or picked up the day of while supplies last. Pre-orders are encouraged.
For more information on either event contact the JAM Center at 357-1917.
