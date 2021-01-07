GARRETT — Heaping-to-overflowing bins at the city’s recycling site near the street barn on East Quincy Street last week drew complaints from Garrett residents.
“I’m sure you got hammered last week,” Councilman Tom Kleeman said to Mayor Todd Fiandt at Tuesday’s council session, regarding complaints about the mess at the site.
Citizens have posted photos and dozens of comments showing the mess on social media since Christmas.
“I haven’t been able to give a couple people good answers as to what has happened with the recycle area,” Kleeman said.
Fiandt said the same story is unfolding in other communities with lots of leftover stuff from Christmas. He added that he is most irritated to find items that should not be there, such as mattresses, televisions, sweepers and other electronics in the bins and stacked on the grounds.
“I think they know better, but I think they just need a place to throw it,” the mayor said.
Fiandt suggested cameras be put up, “But if you catch them, then what?” he asked.
“This is just awful — there’s got to be an answer. My first thought is to take it all back to the Recycling Center like before,” Fiandt said. But it has become so convenient people use it all the time, so that probably wouldn’t be such a good thing to do, he said, adding, “We’ve got to think of something better.”
Kleeman asked about the status of curbside recycling that was under consideration earlier in 2020 and whether it could help get rid of some the refuse.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said bidding for a new 2021 trash contract was set aside due to COVID, but Republic Services renewed the contract through the end of this year. Plans are to take bids in June, with curbside pickup as one of the options, which would probably come with a higher cost.
“This was not pushed aside, just prolonged due to the COVID outbreak. It is still in the works, but it has been pushed out longer than anticipated,” Conkle said.
Fiandt also looked ahead at colder weather, with hopes the ice rink at Feick Park will be ready for skaters soon. He also thanked everyone who helped with the New Year’s Eve fireworks display sponsored by the city, including Tim Custer for putting the show together.
The mayor noted Republic Services is a day or two behind schedule due to a shortage of drivers due to COVID, and he asked for patience from residents. Those who need to add a second bag of trash will not be charged due to the delay. People are asked to call City Hall with any issues.
A moment of silence was held at the outset of the meeting to honor longtime Garrett Street and Parks Department employee and devoted recycling center volunteer Bill Norris, who passed away in a Fort Wayne hospital earlier in the day following surgery last week.
“He will definitely be missed,” Fiandt said.
