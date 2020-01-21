Garrett Class of 1958 meets
AUBURN — Four classmates from the Garrett High School Class of 1958 met for lunch Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Paradise Buffet in Auburn. Attending were Carolyn (Tuttle) Debes, Janice (Houser) Leas, Carol Sue Reed and Charles “Chuck” Shoudel.
The next luncheon will take place at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Paradise Buffet in Auburn, weather permitting.
