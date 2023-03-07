Garrett-Keyser-Butler receives IDOE grant
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District is among 23 recipients of the 2022-2023 Indiana Department of Education Digital Learning Parent and Family Support Grant.
This grant allows a school or corporation to design a plan to support parents and families with topics related to educational technology and blended/virtual learning environments.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler received $13,000 to funds that will be spent to create training and supports for families with a focus on virtual learning and how to support children, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
Other area recipients include East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Manchester Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools.
