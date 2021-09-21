Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 249

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 243

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 239

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 234

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 231

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 231

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 229

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 227

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 224

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 221

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 217

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 215

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 212

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 207

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 205

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 201

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 201

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 190

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 190

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 178

Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 36, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 41, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 136

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 131

Don Myers, Don Sproch 114

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 111

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 111

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 108

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 108

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 107

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 107

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 106

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 105

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 105

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 104

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 103

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 102

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 102

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 100

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 100

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 100

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 100

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 99

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 97

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 95

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 86

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 86

Austin Manth, Adam King 81

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 78

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 76

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 71

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 40

Low scores — Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Jon Stetler/Tim Talley 35, Marc Munson/Kevin Gray 36, Phil DeJohn/Dan Payton 36, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 36, Roger Mitchell/Jason Murphy 36, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 36.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 566

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto

Glass 564

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 562

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 555

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 555

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich

South House 537

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 533

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 529

Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 524

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 521

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 499

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 497

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 481

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 475

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 473

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 466

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 458

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto

Glass 382

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Greg Douglas 38, Butch Beber 38, Scott Pfeiffer 38.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 508

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb

Molded Plastics 505

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 496

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 493

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy

Demske 484

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 468

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 465

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body

Shop 462

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet

Group/Colburn Customs 462

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body

Shop #2 454

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 444

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 443

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 443

Don Sproch, Josh Page 443

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 437

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 433

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 431

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 428

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country

Club 426

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 425

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 421

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 420

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral

Home 417

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 415

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #2 408

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe

Insurance 392

Low scores — Kyle Branscum 34, Todd Sattison 34, Sherm Lewis 36, Butch Beber 36, Grant Surfus 36, Paul Surfus 36.

American Legion League

Players Points

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 584

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 576

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 564

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 557

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 557

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 545

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 536

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 532

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 527

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 525

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 510

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 504

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 501

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 499

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 496

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 488

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 485

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 482

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 481

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 478

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 470

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 462

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 452

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 451

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 392

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 380

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 35, Mike Kleeman 38, John Shipe Jr. 39, Mark Demske 39, Mike Fee 39, Scott Wilson 39, Mike Esselburn 39.

