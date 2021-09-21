Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 249
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 243
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 239
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 234
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 231
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 231
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 229
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 227
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 224
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 221
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 217
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 215
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 212
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 207
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 205
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 201
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 201
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 190
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 190
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 178
Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 36, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 41, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 136
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 131
Don Myers, Don Sproch 114
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 111
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 111
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 108
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 108
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 107
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 107
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 106
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 105
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 105
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 104
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 103
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 102
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 102
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 100
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 100
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 100
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 100
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 99
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 97
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 95
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 86
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 86
Austin Manth, Adam King 81
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 78
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 76
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 71
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 40
Low scores — Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Jon Stetler/Tim Talley 35, Marc Munson/Kevin Gray 36, Phil DeJohn/Dan Payton 36, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 36, Roger Mitchell/Jason Murphy 36, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 36.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 566
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto
Glass 564
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 562
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 555
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 555
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich
South House 537
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 533
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 529
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter 524
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 521
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 499
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 497
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 481
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 475
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 473
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 466
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 458
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto
Glass 382
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Greg Douglas 38, Butch Beber 38, Scott Pfeiffer 38.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 508
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb
Molded Plastics 505
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 496
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 493
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy
Demske 484
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 468
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 465
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body
Shop 462
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet
Group/Colburn Customs 462
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body
Shop #2 454
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 444
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 443
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 443
Don Sproch, Josh Page 443
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 437
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 433
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 431
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 428
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country
Club 426
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 425
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 421
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 420
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral
Home 417
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 415
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #2 408
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe
Insurance 392
Low scores — Kyle Branscum 34, Todd Sattison 34, Sherm Lewis 36, Butch Beber 36, Grant Surfus 36, Paul Surfus 36.
American Legion League
Players Points
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 584
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 576
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 564
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 557
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 557
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 545
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 536
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 532
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 527
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 525
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 510
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 504
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 501
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 499
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 496
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 488
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 485
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 482
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 481
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 478
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 470
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 462
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 452
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 451
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 392
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 380
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 35, Mike Kleeman 38, John Shipe Jr. 39, Mark Demske 39, Mike Fee 39, Scott Wilson 39, Mike Esselburn 39.
