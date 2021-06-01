Max Kock
AUBURN — Max G. Kock, age 86, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Max was born on April 27, 1935, in Altona, Indiana, to Henry J. and Madonna “Dot” (Baker) Kock.
He married Mary “Linda” Duerk in July 1959, in Garrett, Indiana, and she died on May 20, 2019.
Max was a painter at International Harvester, retiring in 1983.
He was a United States Air Force veteran.
He was a member of the Garrett Eagles.
Max is survived by his sons, Rex G. (Dawn) Kock, of Huntertown, Indiana, Greg A. (Shelby Kunk), of Angola, Indiana; brother, Mike Kock, of North Manchester, Indiana; sister, Nancy Zimmerman, of Butler, Indiana; and two grandchildren.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. and Madonna “Dot” Kock; wife, Mary “Linda” Kock; and sister, Lois Smurr.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
There will be no services.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to Parkview Foundation.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
