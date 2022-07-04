GARRETT — The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air looks like it’s ready for a bunch of fun, and that’s the way owners Don and Julie Cox like it.
Their vehicle was judged best of show from more than 100 entries at Monday’s Heritage Days car show, sponsored by Rollin Heritage.
In 1999, the car was restored all original specifications. “Down to every nut and bolt is correct,” Don Cox said. “My wife and I show it at local shows and we’ve had it twice to big national shows where it’s been judged by ’57 Chevy expert judges.”
The Fort Wayne residents have owned the car since 2004. This beauty boasts a sierra gold exterior and an adobe beige hard top.
Under the hood, the car features a 283 cubic-inch engine with a power pack option — four-barrel carburetor and dual exhaust. It’s equipped with a power glide, two-speed transmission.
Cox explained it’s a stock presentation down to a reproduction battery that would have been available in 1957.
“It drives great and it’s really fun to drive and get the original feel of a ’57 Chevy,” he said. “It’s got a big steering wheel. There’s no power steering and no power brakes.
“We get a lot of thumbs-ups and horn honks and everything else as we’re driving,” Don Cox continued. “We drive it to local shows in the area. We’ve driven it as far as just north of Cincinnati.
“My wife and I cherish it. We try to keep it up as best we can.
