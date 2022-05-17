Varsity Baseball
Railroaders roll over Cougars
ALBION — Garrett defeated Central Noble 18-5 in a May 9 Northeast Corner Conference game.
Peyton Simmons, Graham Kelham and Kail Baughman had three hits apiece and scored three runs each for the Railroaders.
Trey Richards also had three hits, and Aiden Orth drove in three runs. Jacob Molargik added two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Luke Byers was the starting and winning pitcher for Garrett. He allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits over four and two-thirds innings and struck out five.
Jaxon Copas hit two home runs for the Cougars.
Fremont shuts out Garrett 5-0
GARRETT — A grand slam home run by Nick Miller propelled Fremont to a 5-0 win over Garrett in a May 10 Northeast Corner Conference game.
After four scoreless innings, Fremont took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on back-to-back two out hits.
The Eagles scored four times in the sixth — all coming on Miller’s home run — to increase their advantage.
Jacob Molargik collected two of Garrett’s six hits, including a double. Grant Kelham struck out seven batters through four innings. Luke Holcomb took the loss, striking out three batters in three innings of relief.
Bishop Dwenger blanks Garrett
FORT WAYNE — Host Bishop Dwenger took advantage of four Garrett errors in a 5-0 win Wednesday.
The Saints scored three times in the first inning and added two more in the fifth.
The Railroaders were held to two hits: singles by Luke Holcomb and Aaden Lytle.
Designated hitter Xavier Aguirre led the Saints with three hits, including a triple. Teammates C.J. Pieper, Kasen Oribello and Nathan Reith had doubles.
Garrett pitcher Kail Baughman allowed seven hits, struck out two and walked two. Three of the five Saints runs were unearned. Luke Byers pitched in relief, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three.
Varsity Softball
Garrett shut out by Eastside
BUTLER — Eastside’s softball team took advantage of four Garrett errors in a 10-0 Northeast Corner Conference win May 9.
The Blazers scored three times in the first and five times in the second.
Garrett had two hits: a double by Halle Hathaway and a single by Laney Miller.
Varsity Golf
Golf team splits NECC three-way
KENDALLVILLE — Westview got past Garrett 171-173 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Friday at Cobblestone. Host Central Noble was third with 216.
Thomas Loeffler led the Railroaders with 39. Carter Demske, another area freshman sensation, fired a 41. Isaac Wright shot 45 for Garrett. Logan Borns shot 48 and Jacob Borns shot 51.
Golfers beat NECC opponents
SYRACUSE — Garrett was second to Fairfield, 177-188, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Maxwelton Golf Course. West Noble was third with 214.
On Wednesday at Glendarin Hills in Angola, the Railroaders won a three-team NECC match with 172. Angola was second with 187, and Eastside was third with 221.
Garrett freshman Carter Demske was medalist with a 37.
