Today, May 3
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with Eastside, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school track at Prairie Heights with Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Central Noble, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Central Noble.
7 p.m. — Reserve softball at Central Noble.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf with Fremont and Maple Creek at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Columbia City.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Columbia City, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity golf with FW South Side, here.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Eastside, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Eastside, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Eastside.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Varsity softball invitational, here.
10 a.m. — Reserve softball at Homestead.
10 a.m. — Varsity baseball with Leo, here.
Monday, May 9
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Heritage.
Tuesday, May 10
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Fremont, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Fremont, here.
7 p.m. — Reserve softball with Fremont, here.
Wednesday, May 11
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at FW Bishop Dwenger.
Thursday, May 12
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Hamilton.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Hamilton, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Leo.
Friday, May 13
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Huntington North, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.