Arrested in
LaGrange County
Dustin Collins, 37, of the 5500 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 23 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrested in
Noble County
Kristopher D. King, 36, of the 0600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 24 on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Robert Lee Feldhouse, 54, of the 5100 block of Kickopoo Drive, Kokomo, was arrested at noon Feb. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Brian Villafuerte, 43, of San Francisco, California, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Sanchez, 29, of the 200 block of Esmond Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6 a.m. Feb. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Corey Shibler, 34, of the 200 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Feb. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Conrad Braun, 30, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:38 a.m. Feb. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Stephanie Hamilton, 46, of the 400 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Feb. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Donald Winchester, 53, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Mark Singleton of Rome City was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 21 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony.
Jonathan Vanover, 40, of Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shawn Piper, 43, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation for non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Clifton Gamble, 36, of the 200 block of South Street, Corunna, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 5 felony.
Todd Manovolits, 51, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Feb. 23 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Aker, 38, of the 5200 block of Derome Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging being a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony.
Michael Espinoza, 46, of the 700 block of Conner Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Trey Rhodes, 25, of the 3600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 25 by Garrett Police on charges of failure to appear a probation violation of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
