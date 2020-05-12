GARRETT — Garrett High School’s graduation ceremonies will include most of the traditional features of past graduations.
How the Class of 2020 receives their diplomas will be completely different, however.
Garrett will hold a virtual graduation presentation at 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, as previously scheduled. The announcement was made Wednesday by Principal Matt Smith and Assistant Principal Jake Clifford.
“We want to do our best to make sure this is as close as a traditional ceremony as we can possibly get, considering the current social distancing requirements in the State of Indiana,” Smith said.
Commencement will combine virtual elements and prerecorded components when this year’s crop of Railroaders receive their diplomas.
“All of the pieces of the traditional ceremony are going to be prerecorded,” Smith explained. The stage will be set up in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
To prepare for the virtual presentation, diplomas will be presented to seniors during 10-minute time slots on several times and dates: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 (30 slots); noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 (40 slots); 9 a.m. to noon and 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (35 slots); noon to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 29 (35 slots) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 (25 slots).
Students will be asked to request a day and time to receive a diploma. Seniors and up to 15 guests can attend in person on their selected days.
On their selected day, each senior will walk across the stage to receive his or her diploma, just as they would at traditional commencement. This year, photos will be taken of each senior to be included in the virtual presentation.
Speeches and photos of all students receiving their diplomas will be uploaded to the school district’s website and all social media pages at approximately 5 p.m. on June 5.
