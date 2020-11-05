This year of 2020, the year of COVID-19, has altered our lives and disrupted our daily routine. The things we have done for fun or entertainment has all changed dramatically, or just plain canceled.
As the year nears the end, we struggle to find something to pull us together and make us feel more “normal.”
We just finished Halloween with a very good crowd downtown on the 29th of the month. Another good crowd on the 31st for city wide trick or treat too. Many practiced social distancing and quite a few masked up for safety.
So, we continue to take baby steps towards resuming a “normal” life style.
Saturday the 21st of November, the DeKalb County Horsemen will conduct their annual parade to jump start the holiday season for us all.
The evening of the parade, we will have the GHS choir and an ensemble from the GHS band entertain us with holiday music around 4:30 p.m. This will be leading into the time for the countdown to turn on the lights of the tree and downtown lights.
The parade will start shortly thereafter, approximately 5:30 p.m.
To add to our holiday season, the city would like to announce that there will be fireworks on New Year's Eve. We would like to encourage you to come downtown or some place close where you can enjoy them to help usher in a new year. Let me rephrase this, a BETTER year.
Since this is a first for us, we won’t know exactly what to expect. So, come downtown by car, truck or by foot or whatever and enjoy the short show. You might even want to bring some noise makers to add to the fun if you wish.
Remember though, with COVID-19 still very present, please exercise safety.
Let’s make this an event to build on for some years to come.
