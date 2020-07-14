David Thiel
GARRETT — David A. Thiel, 73, of Garrett, died July 7, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Deb Brown
AUBURN — Deb Brown, 65, of Auburn, died July 6, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Donna Franze
AUBURN — Donna D. Franze, 91, of Auburn, died July 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Susan Ponko
AUBURN — Susan M. Ponko, 69, of Auburn, died July 7, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Shirley Wallace
AUBURN — Shirley A. Wallace, 74, of Auburn, died July 10, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Edith Gardlik
BUTLER — Edith A. Gardlik, 92, of Butler, died July 7, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Rita Potts
BUTLER — Rita J. Potts, 74, of Butler, died July 5, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Molly Houlihan
AVILLA — Mollie A. Houlihan, 53, of Avilla, died July 9, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Donald Stomm
AVILLA — Donald Dean Stomm, 85, of Avilla, died July 3, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Ernest Bartlett
KENDALLVILLE — Ernest Earl Bartlett, 66, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Stephanie Conley
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Stephanie Lynn Conley, 32, of Charlotte, Michigan and born in Kendallville, died July 5, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Eugene Handshoe
KENDALLVILLE — Eugene Handshoe, 87, of Kendallville, died July 9, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Rita Harpel
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Rita Kay Harpel, 61, of Columbia, Missouri and born in Kendallville, has died.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Lois Lockhart
KENDALLVILLE — Lois Jean Lockhart, 91, of Kendallville, died July 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
William Middleton
KENDALLVILLE — William B. Middleton, 57, of Kendallville, died July 2, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
David Balbaugh
ROME CITY — David Lee Balbaugh, 59, of Rome City, died July 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Shirley Householder
ANGOLA — Shirley I. (Allen) Householder, 91, of Angola, died July 6, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Lucille Preuss
ANGOLA — Lucille E. Preuss, 99, of Angola, died July 8, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Rosalee Reade
ANGOLA — Rosalee S. Reade, 70, of Angola, died July 4, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Joan Gary
FREMONT — Joan L. Gary, 83, of Fremont, died July 4, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Roberta Miller
ORLAND — Roberta H. Miller, 85, of Orland, died July 5, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.