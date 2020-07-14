David Thiel

GARRETT — David A. Thiel, 73, of Garrett, died July 7, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Deb Brown

AUBURN — Deb Brown, 65, of Auburn, died July 6, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Donna Franze

AUBURN — Donna D. Franze, 91, of Auburn, died July 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Susan Ponko

AUBURN — Susan M. Ponko, 69, of Auburn, died July 7, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Shirley Wallace

AUBURN — Shirley A. Wallace, 74, of Auburn, died July 10, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Edith Gardlik

BUTLER — Edith A. Gardlik, 92, of Butler, died July 7, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Rita Potts

BUTLER — Rita J. Potts, 74, of Butler, died July 5, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Molly Houlihan

AVILLA — Mollie A. Houlihan, 53, of Avilla, died July 9, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Donald Stomm

AVILLA — Donald Dean Stomm, 85, of Avilla, died July 3, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Ernest Bartlett

KENDALLVILLE — Ernest Earl Bartlett, 66, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Stephanie Conley

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Stephanie Lynn Conley, 32, of Charlotte, Michigan and born in Kendallville, died July 5, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Eugene Handshoe

KENDALLVILLE — Eugene Handshoe, 87, of Kendallville, died July 9, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Rita Harpel

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Rita Kay Harpel, 61, of Columbia, Missouri and born in Kendallville, has died.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Lois Lockhart

KENDALLVILLE — Lois Jean Lockhart, 91, of Kendallville, died July 6, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

William Middleton

KENDALLVILLE — William B. Middleton, 57, of Kendallville, died July 2, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

David Balbaugh

ROME CITY — David Lee Balbaugh, 59, of Rome City, died July 6, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Shirley Householder

ANGOLA — Shirley I. (Allen) Householder, 91, of Angola, died July 6, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Lucille Preuss

ANGOLA — Lucille E. Preuss, 99, of Angola, died July 8, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Rosalee Reade

ANGOLA — Rosalee S. Reade, 70, of Angola, died July 4, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Joan Gary

FREMONT — Joan L. Gary, 83, of Fremont, died July 4, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Roberta Miller

ORLAND — Roberta H. Miller, 85, of Orland, died July 5, 2020.

