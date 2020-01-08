GARRETT — During its first meeting of the new year, the Garrett Common Council Tuesday elected Todd Sattison as president.
Council members also were appointed to fill city boards, including Sattison and Tom Kleeman to the Redevelopment Commission, Dave Demske and Bobby Diederich to the Plan Commission, Kleeman to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Amanda Charles, Kleeman and Demske to the tax abatement committee.
Greg Martz of GM Development presented potential benefits for the city to adopt Indiana Code 5-23 to implement a build/operate/transfer formula to design building projects.
Martz said the process is opposite of the current process, which he described as more-costly and time-consuming. Through the proposed change, a city or group can find the most qualified respondent, and through a committee can make recommendations, financial proposals and contract designs with a guaranteed price with no change orders.
“Once the price (for a project) is set, it is never over budget,” Martz said. The burden is all on the contractor, if for example, soil needs to be replaced.
Martz, through GM Development, has been advocating the statute and has completed several projects in the state through its provisions, he said. He did not seek action from city leaders Tuesday but asked for their consideration of information he presented.
Following questions and discussion from council members, the city will take the idea under advisement and have the council and city attorney review the code and sample forms.
Planner presents annual report
City Planner Milton Otero provided his annual report on permits issued by the city in 2019, with a total construction value of $8.9 million and a total cash value for permits of $87,106, a 3.26% increase over 2018.
Permits include zoning compliance, fences, signs, roofs, decks, variances and map amendments. The five-year construction value of all categories is $46 million.
Otero’s report for 2019 showed 23 permits issued for single-family dwellings, totaling $3.8 million, a 125% increase over 2018. The five-year total for new, single-family, “stick-built” dwellings in Garrett is 84 with a five-year total value of $14.7 million.
The city issued one industrial building project permit last year for $250,000, a 177% increase over 2018.
Two development plans were issued for either new or expansion projects valued at $2.8 million, a 62% increase over the previous year. Otero reported seven developmental plans were issued in the past five years, totaling $9.3 million.
One minor subdivision plan valued at $75,000 was issued last year. The five-year total for subdivision plans is five, for a total of $3.7 million.
Three tax abatement forms were submitted in 2019, including Mossberg Inc., JDBM LLC and Yoder Ford.
Two Community Crossing matching grants were submitted and approved in 2019, totaling $415,608, according to his report.
Otero reported the success of the 50/50 Sidewalk Replacement Program, with the city spending $32,755 last year. This included 13 separate sidewalks measuring 806 feet. The seven-year total for the program is 68 sidewalks and 36 Americans with Disabilities Act ramps measuring 4,932 feet at a cost of $138,675. Otero said this equals a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side of Randolph Street from Quincy Street to the north side of the Diederich south house property.
