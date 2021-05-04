Ladies League

Garrett Country Club

Players Points

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 36

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 32

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 32

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 31

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 29

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 26

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 25

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 21

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 20

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 20

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 18

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 17

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 14

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 14

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 12

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 9

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 8

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 6

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 3

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 2

Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 41.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 48

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 46

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 44

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 40

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 40

Don Myers, Don Sproch 40

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 39

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 37

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 37

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 35

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 34

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 34

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 34

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 33

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 32

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 32

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 32

Austin Manth, Adam King 30

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 30

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 29

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 26

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 26

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 25

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 24

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 24

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 23

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 23

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 22

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 20

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 13

Low scores — Roger Taylor/Charlie Dobson 35, Nick Hoot/Bill Haworth 36, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 36, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 37, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 37.

Tuesday Night League

Players, Team      Points

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 55

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 51

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 51

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 49

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 47

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 42

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shilo 41

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 40

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 39

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 38

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 37

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 35

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 34

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 22

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 21

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 19

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 19

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 17

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Butch Beber 38, Howard Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Jake LaTurner 40.

Wednesday Night League

Players, Team     Points

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 52

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 52

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 52

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 50

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 49

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 47

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 47

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 44

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 44

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 43

Don Sproch, Josh Page 43

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 42

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 41

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 41

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 38

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 37

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 37

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 37

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 36

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 36

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 35

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 34

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 33

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 32

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 31

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 29

Low scores — Tom Kleeman 35, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Sherm Lewis 38, Ben Ellert 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Grant Surfus 39.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 63

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 62

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 60

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 56

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 56

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 56

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 55

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 54

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 53

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 48

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 47

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 47

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 45

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 44

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 44

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 43

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 42

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 41

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 41

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 39

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 36

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 36

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 35

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 28

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 19

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 15

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39, Mike Kleeman 40, Huleo Branscum 41, Mark Demske 41.

