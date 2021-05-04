Ladies League
Garrett Country Club
Players Points
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 36
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 32
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 32
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 31
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 29
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 26
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 25
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 21
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 20
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 20
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 18
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 17
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 14
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 14
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 12
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 9
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 8
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 6
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 3
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 2
Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 41.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 48
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 46
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 44
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 40
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 40
Don Myers, Don Sproch 40
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 39
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 37
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 37
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 35
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 34
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 34
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 34
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 33
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 32
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 32
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 32
Austin Manth, Adam King 30
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 30
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 29
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 26
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 26
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 25
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 24
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 24
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 23
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 23
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 22
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 20
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 13
Low scores — Roger Taylor/Charlie Dobson 35, Nick Hoot/Bill Haworth 36, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 36, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 37, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 37.
Tuesday Night League
Players, Team Points
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 55
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 51
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 51
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 49
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 47
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 42
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shilo 41
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 40
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 39
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 38
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 37
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 35
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 34
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 22
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 21
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 19
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 19
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 17
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Butch Beber 38, Howard Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Jake LaTurner 40.
Wednesday Night League
Players, Team Points
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 52
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 52
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 52
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 50
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 49
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 47
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 47
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 44
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 44
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 43
Don Sproch, Josh Page 43
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 42
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 41
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 41
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 38
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 37
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 37
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 37
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 36
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 36
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 35
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 34
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 33
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 32
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 31
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 29
Low scores — Tom Kleeman 35, Dale Pfeiffer 37, Sherm Lewis 38, Ben Ellert 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Grant Surfus 39.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 63
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 62
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 60
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 56
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 56
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 56
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 55
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 54
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 53
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 48
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 47
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 47
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 45
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 44
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 44
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 43
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 42
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 41
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 41
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 39
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 36
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 36
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 35
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 28
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 19
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 15
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39, Mike Kleeman 40, Huleo Branscum 41, Mark Demske 41.
