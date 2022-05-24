GARRETT — My name is Chloe Best and I am an intern at Hometown Graphics Print and Design.
I designed logos, T-shirts, pressed T-shirts, cut vinyl and helped customers, etc. I love learning all the equipment needed. I also learned tips and tricks about how to design T-shirts.
The best professional advice given to me was always check stock before you order some more items. I recommend internships to future students because it better prepares you for the work force and teaches you skills that you will not learn in school.
I want to thank Cassie Evans, owner of Hometown Graphics, for the opportunity to work with her and everything she taught me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.