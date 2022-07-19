Golf outing raises
funds for children’s home
To the editor:
On June 11, the Knights of Columbus Council #1790 held their 17th annual golf outing.
The outing is for support of Gibault Children’s Home. Thanks to the generous contributions over $6,500.00 was raised. This brings the total to $88,000 raised by this council for Gibault.
Businesses and individuals contributing to this outing were Thomas Funeral Home, St. James Restaurant, Best Deal Auto, T&T Plumbing and Heating, Brinkerhoff and Brinkerhoff, Kelham Farms, Feller & Clark Funeral Homes, Pier Place, Millers Market of Garrett, Campbell & Fetter Bank, J. Tenders Carpentry, Beacon Credit Union, Shepherd’s Chrysler Jeep Dealership, Gibault Inc., Community State Bank, Knights of Columbus Council #7839, Interiors by Thomas, Nick Goralcyzk, M&S Steel, Garrett State Bank, Adventure Homes, Mike Esselburn, Biggby Coffee, Garrett Country Club, Timmy’s Barbecue, Chamberlain Group of Reynolds, Albright’s, Bob Novy, Fred Demske, and Mother Teresa Assembly #2584.
Thank you again,
Tony Blomeke
Kendallville
