Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from July 23 through July 28, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
George Bussing, 39, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested July 23 at 10:39 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Hafer, 39, of the 5700 block of Meadows Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 24 at 3:55 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Sanders, 46, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested July 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chad Wallen, 23, of the 100 block of Grace Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 24 at 2:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Brian King, 44, of the 1700 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was arrested July 24 at 11:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Weber, 39, of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested July 26 at 4:02 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia , a Class C misdemeanor.
Douglas King, 49, of the 500 block of Sassafras Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested July 26 at 7:55 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Reinig, 25, of the 800 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested July 26 at 11:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jack Lancaster, 28, of the 100 block of West Lincoln Street, Ashley, was arrested July 26 at 11:47 a.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department on a charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clifford Bard, 48, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested July 26 at 12:36 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Toby Morris, 40, of the 7200 block of Peerless Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 26 at 5:22 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sean McDonald, 23, of the 3800 block of Newport Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 26 at 10:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Aaron Moore, 22, of the 18300 block of Tonkel Road, Auburn, was arrested July 27 at 4:33 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Maggie Dillon, 33, of the 2100 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested July 27 at 9:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gage Adaway, 18, of the 6900 block of Autumn Chase, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 28 at 1:28 a.m. by the Garrett, Police Department on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kelda Tiller, 40, of the 100 block of Wayne Street, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested July 28 at 3:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of being a habitual vehicular substance offender operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
