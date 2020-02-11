GARRETT — Garrett senior cheerleaders Jadah Shroads, Payton Warfield and Erin Wichman were part of a contingent of more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida from Nov. 21-25.
Shroads, Warfield and Wichman, who are captains of Garrett’s cheer squad, were invited to perform in the parade as part of a select group of captains, co-captains and officers in grades 9-12 who attended a Varsity Spirit summer camp earlier in 2019 hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) and Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).
The Garrett trio performed in an exclusive pre-parade performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park before of hundreds of fans. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, performers had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation.
