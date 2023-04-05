GARRETT — Bids to repair and renovate the police and fire department were revisited at Tuesday’s Garrett Board of Works meeting.
A bid from Fort Wayne Gutters for the roofing portion of the project at $113,000 was approved, but quotes to renovate the interior of the building are still under consideration.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 136 calls for service between March 20 and April 2, including 20 traffic warnings, four traffic tickets, two property damage accidents and one city ordinance call. Five arrests were recorded during the period: three for alcohol, and one arrest each on a warrant and for traffic. His report showed 211 business checks during the past two weeks.
Kline was given permission to advertise for two openings in the department. So far, six applications have been turned in. He also told board members his department’s second vehicle is ready for pick-up this week.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented his first quarter report with 136 incidents.
His department is moving forward with the purchase of a new command vehicle for the assistant fire chief at a cost of $42,090 from Kelley LLC that was approved by a 2-1 vote last month.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr issued 19 code violations from March 21-April 3. There were 13 for junk and rubbish, four for grass and weeds, junk, rubbish, harborage of vermin; and one each for junk and rubbish and dilapidated building and another for a combination of junk, rubbish, harborage of vermin, and dilapidated building.
Smurr stressed that with the grass beginning to grow, those who might have hardships in keeping it below the 9-inch rule should contact her department with any issues.
Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger said two more loads of salt for snow/ice removal have been delivered, fulfilling an agreement with the state to purchase nearly 250 tons.
Work continues to switch the street department to warm weather operations and mowers will be brought back to the street barn. Work has begun at the city pool with opening day set for Saturday, May 27. Required water testing will begin on May 9. Brush pick up began this week.
He reported three downed trees due to last week’s storm, plus multiple branches were removed. Plans are to bring out the street sweeper as soon as weather permits. It is currently being repaired but will be completed this week.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said his department has replaced 15 poles along Randolph Street in preparation for the installation of Hometown Hero banners in the coming weeks.
City Planner Milton Otero told board April 6 is the deadline for submitting all documents for requesting funds for the city’s Community Crossing matching grant. He is awaiting some final documents to be signed in order to submit by deadline.
API has already begun work on C.R. 15 at the Walmart Distribution Center. The road will be completely closed beginning April 10 and will continue for 4-6 weeks, Otero said. Walmart is putting in a bypass for an employee entrance.
Bid notices went out Tuesday for contractors to submit sealed bids by 1 p.m. on Monday, April 17. The bids will be taken under consideration with the contract to be awarded at the April 18 meeting of the Board of Works.
Drainage plans for Van’s Furniture were approved March 24 and a complete design release was submitted from the state. Drainage plans are being worked on for a new Dollar General Store to be built on S.R. 8 north of town.
Otero said he is also working on plans for a pre-fabricated building for the city’s sewer cleaning machine, as well as tax abatements for Mossberg Industries and Yoder Ford. Additional tasks include a new parking lot extension for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools and a Frontier fiber optic installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.