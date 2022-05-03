ALBION — Garrett’s boys track team finished fifth of eight teams at the Central Noble Invitational Friday.
The Railroaders finished with 68 points, two ahead of Prairie Heights. Churubusco won the meet with 185 points. West Noble was second with 105 and Central Noble was third with 92.
Churubusco won 11 of the 16 events.
Garrett had two second-place finishes. The quartet of Nathan Presswood, Tanner McMain, Gavin Weller and Luke Coffman was second in the 4x800 relay at 8 minutes, 47.1 seconds. Coffman added a runner-up finish in the 800 at 2:06.3.
Presswood was third in the 400 at 53.3 seconds. Chandler Minnich (13 feet, 0 inches) placed third in the pole vault. The team of Presswood, Coffman, Braydon Kennedy and Nate Wells was third in the 4x400 relay. McMain was fourth in the 3200 run at 10:54.3.
Minnich, Xavier Nusbaum, Jadyn Gilbert and Andrew Molargik were fifth in the 4x100 relay. McMain was fifth in the 1,600. Jack O’Connor was sixth in the discus. Kennedy was sixth in the long jump.
Cody Bickley was seventh in the shot put. Graydon Clingan was seventh in the discus. Kennedy was seventh in the 200. Gavin Weller was seven in the 3,200. Nusbaum was eighth in the 100. Malachi Malcolm was eighth in the 1,600.
