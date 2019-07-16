GARRETT — Charleston Metal Products is teaming with its employees, customers and vendors to hold a golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Garrett Country Club. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. start.
All proceeds raised will be provided to the United Way of DeKalb County in support of its partner agencies, who help make a difference in the community.
The event is open for all to participate and will provide prizes and awards for best scores and contest holes. Raffle tickets for door prizes will be available, as well.
The entry fee of $50 per golfer includes lunch following the event. For more information, or to register a team, contact the Human Resource Department of Charleston Metal Products at 837-8211 no later than Friday, Aug. 2.
Organizers invite golfers to come and enjoy fellowship and fun while giving back to the community.
