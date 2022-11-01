AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in August in DeKalb County.
Brandon Keith Treesh, 40, Auburn and Kirsten Suzanne Garrison, 42, Auburn.
Ty James Lockhart, 27, Auburn and Jessica Denise Cory, 31, Auburn.
James Curtis Hoffman, 60, Garrett and Tara Beth Bailey, 44, Garrett.
Andrew Tyler Boyer, 31, Auburn and Nicole Colleen Amburgey, 35, Auburn.
Spencer Paul Snyder, 28, Auburn and Chelsea Marie Miller, 31, Auburn.
Samuel Thomas Waterhouse, 24, Garrett and Madison Mae Byers, 23, Garrett.
Joseph Joshua Rollins, 26, Garrett and Stefany Sapphire Bienz, 28, Garrett.
Thomas Leroy Cole, 60, Auburn and Nancy Delores Lewis, 57, Auburn.
Christopher Michael Knowles, 36, Auburn and Tandice Brandon Logan, 41, Auburn.
Michael Eugene Reynolds, 77, Auburn and Christine Ann Reynolds, 69, Auburn.
Joel Bradley Yoder, 39, Butler and Virginia Josephine Eib, 26, Butler.
Luke Richard Shriner, 29, Auburn and Mekenzie Irene Vachon, 25, Auburn.
Thomas Michael Olinske, 31, Hamilton and Samantha Renee Harig, 26, Hamilton.
Seth Isaac Hensinger, 28, Garrett and August Renee Dunson, 25, Garrett.
John Robert Wood, 40, Garrett and Briana Elizabeth Giggy, 28, Garrett.
Zachery Dean Fry, 32, Butler and Nicole Danielle Conser, 32, Butler.
Kyle Matthew Graber, 22, Grabill and Micaiah Olivia Schwartz, 20, St. Joe.
Robert Paul Caywood, 28, Spencerville and Tabitha Catherine Hinrichs, 27, Woodburn.
Miguel Angel Mendez, 68, Auburn and Lorenza Berlina Torrez, 49, Auburn.
Derek Jeffrey Goeglein, 34, Auburn and Amanda Adair Burns, 28, Auburn.
Colin Andrew Malcolm, 30, Butler and Katelyn Nicole Shepperd, 24, Butler.
Cory Devin Franz, 24, Butler and Abbigale Marie Kreidt, 21, Butler.
Noah Jacob Woollweever, 24, Waterloo and Allyson Mae Boyd, 22, Waterloo.
Clayton Eugene Wiseman, 31, Corunna and Allison Paige Ferrin, 29, Corunna.
Cole Thomas Wolf, 30, Auburn and Ashley Dawn Clabaugh, 39, Auburn.
Zachery Cleo Hug, 30, Butler and Lacee Jean Elliott, 31, Butler.
Seth Alan Waring, 28, Garrett and Shaina Paige Bradtmiller, 24, Avilla.
Thomas Nicholes Williams, 37, Butler and Amber Necole McCoy, 34, Butler.
Michael James Conn, 68, Auburn and Carmen Kay Nash, 64, Wolcottville.
Mark Joseph Spaulding, 20, Auburn and Madison Victoria Jacquay, 21, Auburn.
Tyrus Raymond Cobbs, 61, Corunna and Candice Laress Parker, 50, Corunna.
Donald Lee Dennis, 37, Butler and Megan Charlene Baker, 30, Butler.
Adam Joseph Straessle, 23, Auburn and McKenna Grace Brown, 22, Churubusco.
Bradley Wayne Tilghman, 28, Lancaster, Ohio and Amanda Louise Griffin, 26, Lancaster, Ohio.
Tyler Wayne Signor, 27, Auburn and Marissa Renee Glover, 26, Auburn.
Jason Paul Linsky, 38, Auburn and Danielle Kathleen Berridge, 39, Auburn.
Ben Daniel Steury, 43, St. Joe and Nicole Lynn Keener, 31, Spencerville.
Jordan Blair Schmell, 33, Auburn and Heather Marie Harper, 39, Auburn.
Walter Leo Buchs, 44, Hamilton and Hannah Beth Morr, 31, Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.