AUBURN — Detective Brady Thomas said working in law enforcement offers many rewards that differ depending on the role.
He’s worked as a road deputy and, for the past five years, as a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Now, he wants to take on another new challenge.
Thomas has filed as a candidate to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for sheriff, opposing incumbent Sheriff David Cserep II. Currently, no Democrat has been announced as a candidate.
Thomas and wife, Kristina, have one daughter. Kristina Thomas works in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
He has been involved in law enforcement for more than 10 years, beginning as a reserve with the Butler Police Department and confinement officer with the DeKalb County Jail in 2009. He was then promoted to intake sergeant and in 2011, he joined the sheriff’s department as a merit deputy.
With the sheriff’s department, Thomas served as a part-time school resource officer at DeKalb Middle School and as a detective. He has participated in various training programs, including for interrogation, homicide, death scene and sexual assault investigations.
“Being on the road, it’s being there when there’s a problem and helping come up with a solution for this problem,” he said. “That doesn’t mean arresting people all the time.
“It could be a disabled vehicle or something like that. Working the road, being available to help citizens and meeting people” are things he enjoys most.
“Without a doubt, as a detective, it’s working on behalf of victims,” Thomas stated.
He said a large number of his investigations involve victims of sexual assault. “I interview a lot of victims,” he said. “That’s your motivation; that’s who you work for. … It’s very satisfying to put that investigation together and, at the end of the day, get justice for those victims.”
County jail
Thomas said DeKalb County Commissioners in office at the time opted to build a new facility for Community Corrections, to see if that would alleviate the jail population, and consider building a new jail “years down the road,” he said.
With the change of all of the commissioners and a new sheriff, discussion about the jail returned as a concern.
“I asked one of the county commissioners how it would be paid for, and they talked about refinancing a bond to free up some money, but it was determined that bond could not be refinanced because of the way it was structured,” Thomas said.
A financial study determined the only way a new jail could be built before the bond was paid off was by raising county income taxes.
“That’s when I didn’t agree with it,” he said. “How many times do we raise taxes and say it’s only a little bit more?
“(Community Corrections) is an $8 million facility,” he continued. “The last I knew, there were about 30 residents out there. There’s some memorandums of understanding in place, and now it’s being used, and I think that’s great.”
The age, condition and jail population have been raised as issues. Thomas said the Department of Correction is exploring taking back Level 6 felony inmates — now housed at local county jails.
“What it looks like is they’re going to take those back, which would pretty substantially affect our jail population,” he said.
“I don’t think the conditions are as bad as what has been portrayed to the public,” Thomas continued. “The question is, can the jail last for a few or several more years as we continue to make the jail plan?
“I think we can continue to do what we’re doing for the time being until we are able to secure a proper funding mechanism for a new jail.”
He added the current county commissioners are diligently going through information to determine what they want in a new facility when the time comes.
Department staffing
When it comes to jail staffing and patrol officers, Thomas said the greatest need is to simply fill vacant positions and retain current employees.
Currently, Thomas said some deputies work three 12-hour days in a row, followed by a fourth 12-hour day covering for staff shortages.
“Our first priority absolutely has to be to retain the officers and the people that we have. ... Stop the bleeding, basically,” he stated.
“We have to look at bringing on more people. Currently, we’re down four deputies for patrol. In our last hiring process, we had about three people apply.”
By comparison, Thomas said the Auburn Police Department had 54 people submit applications.
“That certainly raises the question: Why does one agency get 54 applicants and the other gets under five?” he asked. “We have to change what we’re doing.
“We’ve suffered for some time on losing officers and recruiting,” Thomas continued. “We can’t continue to do what we’re doing and expect a different result. Law enforcement is always changing and evolving. We have to recognize that, adapt and change with it.”
Businesses have had to make changes in order to attract employees, and the sheriff’s department should do the same, he said.
“There has been talk about adding deputies to the roster. I’m certainly not against that, but I think our first priority is to replace the ones that we don’t have,” he said. “We haven’t been fully staffed in many, many years.”
Courthouse security
Thomas said he favors re-evaluating courthouse security guidelines.
“I support eliminating the ban on cellphones and I support having county employees bypass that security,” he stated. “I would not do that single-handedly; I would work with the commissioners, the courthouse security staff that’s there, the judges, the custodians, everyone who has a part in that, sit down, meet with them and come up with a plan that everyone can be agreeable with.
“Some people don’t agree with having county employees bypass security. We have to remember why that security was put in place to begin with. It wasn’t to screen our county employees. It was to screen members of the general public from coming in with a weapon, that are going to a hearing. It could be a divorce hearing or a child custody hearing or something of that type.
“There’s many federal government facilities — there’s one in downtown Fort Wayne — where every employee of that facility comes in and out the back door. They don’t through security.
“If we’re worried about workplace violence, I would say if we’re worried about county employees harming each other with a weapon, then why are only the courthouse employees being screened when they go to work?
“Why aren’t we screening the highway department, the health department, the surveyor’s office? I think that demonstrates what (security) wasn’t for,” Thomas said. “If we’re worried about that, we’d been screening all the employees in the annex.
“It absolutely has to come down to working with everybody. The sheriff does not have the sole discretion on that,” he said. “I’m confident that working together, we can come up with a compromise that would work for everybody.”
New programs and ideas
Thomas would like to see the department practice more public interaction.
“One of the things I focus on and I think is important is community engagement,” he said. “I think we have been lacking in that for several years at the department.
“I would like to partner with these other organizations out in the community and do some public education, kind of like the fire departments do.”
Offering education about 911, crime prevention tips, having a presence at public events, maintaining a social media presence or a YouTube channel covering a variety of topics are ideas Thomas envisions.
“I think there’s a lot that can be done,” he said.
Another idea Thomas has is establishing small, satellite offices in the northwest or southeast parts of the county by partnering with other organizations, such as a school or fire department to use existing space.
“I think that would increase the amount of time a deputy is outside of Auburn,” Thomas explained. “We’re always coming and going from Auburn. I think that could increase the presence in those areas and also reduce the response time.”
