Incumbent Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt is seeking a second four-year term in the Nov. 5 election.
Fiandt, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican challenger Larry Getts.
“I thought I would give this position a run to see if teamwork could be restored and make some good thing happen,” Fiandt said of his decision to run for office four years ago. “We have some good assets and I wanted to build on them. I believe we have.”
As a team, Fiandt, 62, believes many changes have been made in Garrett.
He lists the new pavement on city streets, Safe Routes to School and Garrett’s 50/50 sidewalk programs, Americans with Disabilities Association corners and curbing as major improvements. A total of 21 applications were submitted this year under the 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. Seven city streets will be upgraded next year through a Community Crossings Matching Grant announced earlier this month in the amount of $394,143.
Currently, three of four parcels/homes have been identified under the Garrett Building Code Violations with hearing dates scheduled in the coming weeks. Since the first of September, more than 30 drug arrests have been made by the Garrett Police Department, as reported at recent city meetings.
Downtown improvements include installation of new water lines, street lights, benches, flower boxes and trash cans, and drinking fountains. The city has also established a Downtown Façade Grant program that matches up to $10,000 for downtown storefronts. One business has taken advantage of the program with two more applications submitted.
A historical marker was installed in 2017 at the former Creek Chub Bait Company site on East Keyser Street with another honoring the life and achievements of actor John Bowersox on South Cowen Street near his childhood home through the Indiana Historical Bureau.
The city continues to grow, said Fiandt.
“New homes are on each side of the city. One subdivision will add as many as 129 new lots has already sold 40 as we speak,” he added. “So I will continue to pursue this type of growth by still reaching out to industry and marketing our city as a product — and we will keep in contact with builders, too.”
Fiandt lists several reasons he feels he is the better candidate for mayor.
“As a self-employed business owner of 43 years, I came into the position of Mayor knowing that being a good steward of the public’s money was very important. I’ve tried to be conservative and really dig into the facts of things before committing to any spending,” he said. “I have four years’ experience and knowledge on what needs to be done and how to get things accomplished.
“When I was elected four years ago, the streets were in disrepair, our local grocery was about to close, and the business climate in Garrett didn’t seem to be thriving. Now we have redone our streets, new sidewalks have been put in, and nearly 20 new businesses opened locally, along with industry expansions as well as downtown improvements.
“I’ve fostered relationships that benefit our community. From having a good working relationship with city employees, to business owners to county wide officials and state officials, all that have helped us thrive and grow,” Fiandt said.
Although technically a part-time job, Fiandt plans to become a full time mayor.
“This has been a part time position, but we all know that a mayor works 24/7. Phone calls, people talking to you about the concerns they have,” he said. “This happens in most public places. This is expected and I knew it came with the job.”
Since his election, he has scaled back his own business hours to best serve the needs of the city.
“I can honestly say that I have reached a time in my life that I can give the city my all,” he said. “I have enjoyed working with this team towards a common goal. As you can see, we are looking to, and preparing for, the future — and that future looks bright,” he said.
Fiandt has been involved in community service clubs, holding offices such as president of the Garrett Lions Club and Exalted Rule of the Garrett Elks. He is also a member of the Garrett Rotary Club, Avilla American Legion Sons of the American Legion, Garrett Eagles, Garrett Masonic Lodge and the Garrett United Methodist Church. He currently serves as president of the Northeast Indiana Mayors Roundtable.
He and his wife, Victoria, have been married 42 years and are the parents of three sons, Zachary, Quentin and Spencer.
All three children graduated from Garrett High School, two from Indiana University and one from the University of Northwestern Ohio. Quentin is currently serving in the United States Air Force.
“I’ve been involved with public service since 1977. From service-oriented clubs and now Mayor, I’ve dedicated my life to the betterment of people and our community. I am proud of what has been accomplished in my term as Mayor. I know we have great employees that have helped me reach the goals I set when I ran four years ago and am ready to continue to grow and prosper the city of Garrett if I am elected again,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.