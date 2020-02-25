John A. Cutshall
GARRETT — John A Cutshall, 71, of Garrett, died Feb. 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Donna Hile
GARRETT — Donna L. (DePew) Hile, 87, of Garrett, died Feb. 17, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Agnes Rugman
GARRETT — Agnes I. Rugman, 96, of Garrett, died Feb. 18, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Grimm
NAPLES, Fla. — John Charles Grimm, 77, of Naples, Florida and born in Auburn, died Feb. 14, 2020.
Services will take place March 8 in Naples.
Deborah Keener
AUBURN — Deborah Anne Keener, 67, of Auburn, died Feb. 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Colleen Davis
BUTLER — Colleen S. Davis, 79, of Butler, died Feb. 20, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Merle Glasser
WOODVILLE, Texas — Merle T. Glasser, 80, of Woodville, Texas and formerly of Spencerville, died Feb. 15, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Lulu Jackson
HAMILTON — Lulu Bleu Salvation Jackson was stillborn Feb. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
William Bryan
AVILLA — William H. Bryan, 55, of Avilla and formerly of Orland, died Feb. 20, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Sarah Gilbert
AVILLA — Sarah Gilbert, 53, of Avilla, died Feb. 13, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Jack Sickafoose
ALBION — Jack Arthur Sickafoose, 88, of Albion, died Feb. 18, 2020.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Lois Michael
KIMMELL — Lois Michael, 79, of Kimmell, died Feb. 19, 2020.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Richard Dodge
PLEASANT LAKE — Richard Dodge, 89, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 20, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Marjorie Leaders
HUDSON — Marjorie E. Leaders, 94, of Hudson, died Feb. 20, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Lisa Kain
ANGOLA — Lisa L. Kain, 56, of Angola, died Feb. 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Judith Baxter
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Judith Ann Baxter, 76, of Spring Hill, Florida and formerly of Kendallville, died Feb. 16, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joan Marshall
KENDALLVILLE — Joan Ethel Marshall, 88, of Kendallville, died Feb. 16, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.