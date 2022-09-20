Varsity Golf
Garrett girls compete at sectional
ANGOLA — Garrett players Courtney Barse and Sydney Suelzer were unable to advance at Friday’s golf sectional at Zollner Golf Course.
Barse shot 107 — 57 on the front 9 and 50 on the back 9. Suelzer shot 60 on the front and 61 on the back to finish at 121.
Bishop Dwenger won the team title with 348. Fremont placed second at 377. Snider and DeKalb tied at 378, but the Panthers advanced on a tiebreaker with a better fifth-player score.
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone was the individual champion with an 80. Sophie Pfister shot 92, also earning an individual qualifying spot.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Garrett girls shut out
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Garrett 3-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Sept. 12.
Alivia Rasler had two goals to lead the Lakers. Cameron Alleshouse had a goal and an assist. Taylor Jerdon and Emma Schiffli each had an assist. Goalkeeper Grace Iddings picked up the shutout.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Garrett boys fall to Bulldogs
GARRETT — Garrett lost to New Haven 1-0 in a Sept. 13 match.
The Bulldogs scored their goal in the second half.
Braydon Kennedy made 13 saves over 70 minutes in the Railroader goal. Brayson Heltsey saw a little time between the pipes and made one save.
Varsity Volleyball
Railroaders swept by DeKalb
WATERLOO — Host DeKalb was a three-set winner over Garrett Wednesday, winning 25-13, 25-18, 25-12.
Kinleigh Smith had eight kills and Kyana Martinez added six for the Railroaders.
Martinez added three aces and Kennedy Hutton contributed two. Smith led the team with eight digs and Hutton added seven. Emma LaPato and Rebecca Yarian had four digs each. Yarian had seven assists and Martinez added five.
Lakewood Park tops Garrett
GARRETT — Lakewood Park was a 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 winner over Garrett Thursday.
Kinleigh Smith had seven kills and Kyana Martinez added five for the Railroaders. Martinez served four aces, had eight digs and six assists.
Stella Mix also had eight digs. Kennedy Hutton had six and Smith finished with four. Rebecca Yarian led the team with seven assists.
Garrett finishes 1-3 at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Garrett’s volleyball team finished 1-3 at Saturday’s Wawasee Invitational.
The Railroaders defeated Elkhart Christian in two sets, 25-23, 25-20. Garrett lost to Columbia City 25-18, 25-23; to the host Warriors 16-25, 25-12, 15-6; and to Bethany Christian 25-21, 25-15.
Kinleigh Smith led Garrett (6-15) with 23 kills. She had seven kills each against Elkhart Christian and Wawasee. Kyana Martinez picked up 20 kills, with seven against Bethany Christian. Kelsey Bergman had 14 kills, including six against Columbia City.
Martinez had five aces for the day and 27 assists, with eight each against Columbia City and Wawasee. She added 20 digs.
Rebecca Yarian had 35 assists, with 12 against Elkhart Christian and nine against Bethany Christian. Yarian added 22 digs, with eight each against Wawasee and Bethany.
