GARRETT — Garrett ran past Central Noble to win 40-23 in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game and final regular season game for both teams at Memorial Field Friday night.
Seniors Robert Koskie and Cody Bickley combined to have a strong running game for the Railroaders (2-7). Koskie had three touchdowns on runs of 38, three and three. Bickley had a five-yard TD run 4 minutes into the contest, with Koskie being his lead blocker on the way to the end zone.
The Cougars (2-7) cut the Garrett lead in half at 14-7 on a 53-yard touchdown run by Devin Hiestand and Jonah Hopf’s extra-point kick 62 seconds into the second quarter.
Garrett scored 26 unanswered points to take a 40-7 lead with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
That flurry included Koskie’s last two TD runs, a 50-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Calder Hefty to classmate Parker Skelly, and a 15-yard touchdown run by sophomore Xavier Nusbaum. Senior Graydon Clingan made 4-of-6 extra-point kicks in the contest.
Central Noble scored two touchdowns in the final 5-1/2 minutes on a two-yard pass from Brody Moran to Drew Pliett and a 37-yard run from freshman Trey Shisler. Two-point conversions were made on a run by Ethan Skinner and a pass from Shisler to freshman Conner Fish.
Garrett amassed 312 rushing yards in the contest, led by Koskie’s 202 yards on 27 attempts. Nusbaum finished the night with 71 yards on six attempts, including one score.
Hefty completed 2-of-6 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown. Skelly caught one pass for 50 yards and Bickley had one catch for 17.
On defense, sophomore Nate Wells was part of seven tackles. Bickley and sophomore Kashen Kelham were involved in five stops each. All five of Bickley’s tackles were solos.
Nusbaum and Kyle Smith each had interceptions on defense for the Railroaders. Junior Brandon Burger had a quarterback sack.
Garrett will host Bellmont in Class 3A first-round sectional game this coming Friday while Central Noble will host Churubusco in a Class 2A first-round sectional contest.
