The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 5-12. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
William B. Baughman, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kyle J. Brock, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Erika M. Cannady, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Katelyn M. Clark, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Coltom M. Close, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (DC).
Kenneth A. Coffin, Auburn, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (ISP).
Adam R. Cool, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
John P. Costanzo, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Matthew L. Creech, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Joseph S. Creek, Butler, no insurance, $235 (AUB).
Jason L. Daniels, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Travis K. Decker, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brian M. DeSharnais, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Andrew W. Dillon, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
Jasmine M. Kittle-Evanoff, Garrett, causing or knowingly permitting unlicensed individual to drive, $196 (GPD).
Seth N. Gamble, Avilla, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
Timothy R. Gillespie, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
Clara M. Graber, Grabill, speeding, $165 (DC).
Austin R. Grubbs, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Donald C. Guerrant, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Gabirela H. Hansen, Garrett, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Bethany C. Hernandez, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jeffrey L. Hicks, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brittany A. Huey, Angola, expired plates, $150 (DC).
John S. Hutchins, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Paul A. Jorg, Hamilton, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Cameron L. Keesler, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jordan K. Koegler, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nicholas J. Kucharski, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Sandra K. Lane, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Justin E. Lange, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christopher J. Maurer, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); false and fictitious, $175 (GPD).
Tyler J. Maynard, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Christopher A. McDonald, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kyle A. Monk, LaOtto, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Steven R. Moore, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jessica L. Murphy, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Stephen D. Newman, Hudson, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Rebecca B. Parlet, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jennifer K. Powell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Heather N. Pressler, Fremont, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Paige A. Puthoff, Angola, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (BPD).
Monica R. Puvalowski, Waterloo, speeding, $175 (WPD).
Joseph B. Reef, Albion, no license plate, $150 (GPD).
Kenneth L. Rockwell, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Constance A. Rose, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Oscar A. Salazar, Auburn, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
Micheal A. Sangsland, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Gerald W. Schowe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Emily F. Sedlak, Grand Blanc, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jessica M. Severino, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Luke G. Sharin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Boone R. Shellman, Albion, speeding, $171 (DC).
Gerald D. Sherrod Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Roheena Sherzal, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
James M. Shiple, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Mellisa D. Shirks, Butler, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Adam P. Smith, Ashley, texting while driving, $196 (AUB).
Carol J. Smith, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Kiana L. Snowberger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alison E. Snyder, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nicole R. Snyder, Fremont, speeding, $196 (DC).
Christine M. Stevens, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Dylan T. Stewart, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sydney N. Streaker, Cincinnati, Ohio, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Zachary A. Strong, Rome City, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Malique S. Tai, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Thomas A. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Jacob D. Treager, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Payton J. Twitchell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Elijah R. Tyra, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Sarah C. Wenger, Howell, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ethan S. Wilson, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tiffani A. Wilson, Kendallville, speeding, $172 (DC).
Austin J. Wolf, Angola, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Cristy D. Wroblewski, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Jack N. Yohey, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket.
