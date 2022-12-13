OSSIAN — Garrett’s girls basketball team found itself in a tough spot early, being shut out in the first quarter of Saturday’s non-conference contest with Norwell at Ossian.
The Knights built a 40-8 halftime lead and never looked back, rolling to a 66-23 win over the Railroaders.
Norwell, ranked second in the latest Class 3A Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll, improved to 9-2 in all games. With the loss, Garrett is 3-6 in all games.
After the tough first half, the Railroaders outscored the Knights 13-9 in the fourth quarter. Norwell held a 19-2 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Bailey Kelham had 13 points despite making just 3-of-15 field goal tries for the game. She was 6-of-7 at the line and 1-of-3 from the beyond the arc.
Maddy Schenkel picked up five points for Garrett. Aida Haynes had three and Kelsey Bergman had two.
Bergman led the Railroaders with 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. Schenkel and Emma LaPato had four rebounds each. Kelham and Brooklyn Jacobs grabbed three each. Kelham and LaPato had three steals each.
The Railroaders visit Churubusco today, Dec. 13, and host Concordia Thursday.
