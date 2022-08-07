GARRETT — Garrett High School senior Katie Blessinger won the title of 2022 Miss Garrett Saturday night from a field of eight contestants in the Performing Arts Center.
Ava O’Connor, 2021 Miss Garrett, placed the crown on the Garrett senior’s head before Blessinger took her first walk across the stage as the 61st Miss Garrett. Blessinger was also presented with a sash, trophy, bouquet of flowers and gifts from many local businesses and organizations as the winner of the pageant.
She is the daughter of John and Dawn Blessinger.
The newly-crowned Miss Garrett is active in theater, show choir, band, dance, National Honor Society and her church youth group. She enjoys reading, painting, singing, dancing, visiting historical landmarks and the history of psychiatric hospitals.
Blessinger wore a powder blue gown with sequin bodice for the evening wear portion of the contest and sang “Someone Else’s Story” from “Chess” the musical, for the talent competition.
Her future plans are to become a theater educator. She was sponsored by Psi Iota Xi Sorority.
Maggie Woodward was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Rob and LeAnne Woodward.
For the talent portion of the competition, Woodward performed a tap dance to “P.Y.T.” (“Pretty Young Thing”) by Michael Jackson.
She selected a royal blue gown with sequined bodice and train for the evening wear portion of the program.
Woodward is active in competitive dance, cheerleading, student council and yearbook. She enjoys reading, painting, dancing, listening to music, bike riding, working out, traveling and outdoor activities.
Her future plans are to earn a degree to become a NICU nurse.
Last year’s first runner-up, Rachael Kilgore, presented the trophy and sash.
She was sponsored by Tireville.
Caption awards
Caption awards were presented in the talent, evening gown and shorts competitions.
Katherine Lewis won the talent award title for her unique presentation of two of her paintings inspired by the lyrics of the song, “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra,
She is the daughter of Benjamin and Angela Lewis.
Her future plans include publishing her work, being successful and content and actively helping others while growing herself and her soul.
Last year’s talent winner, Victoria Perkins, presented Lewis with the award. She was sponsored by Northside Body Shop.
Lewis was also presented with the Precious Moments award for her enthusiasm, support and congeniality of the pageant and fellow contestants.
Grace Hess won the evening gown portion of the competition, wearing a champagne colored sheath featuring side slit and cross back detail.
She is the daughter of Angie and Chad Collins and Nick and Lacey Hess and was sponsored by Griffith Rubber Mills.
Hess is active in dancing, kayaking and camping. She enjoys reading, shopping, photography, photography design, and hanging out with her cat.
She performed a clogging dance to “Classic” by MKTO for the talent competition.
She plans to attend Ball State University and earn a degree in interior design.
Jordan Baer, last year’s evening gown winner, presented the award.
Kaylee Miller was named winner in the shorts category. She is the daughter of Kristen Endsley.
Miller performed a hip-hop dance to “Acapella” by Karmin for the talent competition.
Miller’s future plans are to become a veterinarian. Emma Welbaum, last year’s winner in the fitness category, presented the award.
Miller was sponsored by Hixson Sand and Gravel.
Courtney Barse won the People’s Choice award, determined by the audience at a penny-per-vote. She is the daughter of Matt and Tracy Barse.
Barse wore a lavender gown with petal appliques on the chiffon skirt.
Future plans are to attend help as many people as she can and become a pastor.
Kara Caywood-Fralick, last year’s winner, presented the award. MJS Apparel was her sponsor.
Also competing were seniors Anna Zolman and Ryleigh VanBuskirk.
Zolman is the daughter of Steve and Holly Zolman. She was sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority. She performed a musical theater dance to “The Whole Being Dead Thing” from “Beetlejuice” on Broadway for her talent.
VanBuskirk is the daughter of Eric and Trisha VanBuskirk. She was sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club and performed a piano solo, “Primrose Hill” by Elliott Jacques for her talent.
Queens is theme for the evening
“Queens” was the theme for the evening with the stage decorated with posters of past Miss Garrett pageant winners, oversized sequined tiaras and stars.
The contestants opened the evening with a dance number to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, wearing purple funnel-neck, long-sleeved tops, black jogging pants sashed at the waist with brightly-colored neckties and mini tiaras.
For the shorts competition, the girls wore black shorts, pink T-shirts with sparkling crown applique and scarf belts.
The contestants joined together to sing “This One’s for the Girls” by Martina McBride before the pageant results were announced.
A panel of three judges scored the contestants on talent, evening gown and fitness during the 3 1/2-hour evening pageant. A personal interview earlier in the day comprised 35% of the overall scoring. The talent portion of the pageant scored another 35%, with the shorts and evening gown competitions comprising 15% each. Judges for the 2022 Miss Garrett Pageant were Rachel Hines, Elaine Lengacher and Craig Munk.
Special thanks were expressed to Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools for use of the facility. Pageant organizers also thanked sponsors and contributors, including contestant parents, Adventure Homes, Garrett American Legion Auxiliary, Garrett Eagles, Lon and Kay Fritz, Wendy Marti, Erin Dove, Kelly Thornson, Todd and Sandra Kidder, JY Print & Design and Garrett State Bank.
Special music, dances
The evening was filled with several special vocal and dance performances.
2021 Miss Garrett Ava O’Connor presented a dance number to “Don’t Hustle Me” by Pink.
Last year’s first runner-up, Rachel Kilgore sang a musical number and 2021 talent winner Victoria Perkins performed a flute solo.
Also performing were Miss Garrett Junior Riley Hillegass, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Emily Knutson, Miss Garrett Teen Tori Hug and Katelyn Joseph. Bryson Hickman and Joely Stupeck from Ratio Dance performed a lyrical dance and a team of dancers from TDS Dance Studio presented two special numbers.
Director Pam Hampshire has been involved with the pageant for 48 of its 61-year history.
Janelle Kennedy choreographed the pageant while Carmen Ruble served as stage manager. Stage assistants included Payton Warfield, Michelle Shroads, Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick, Jennifer Warfield, Lluvia Hoeffel, Dacota Birt and Libbey Detcher.
Set designers were Danielle Minnich and Pam Hampshire.
Special assistants were Randy Hampshire, Cameron Ruble, Kameron Ruiz, Gayle Houser and Jack Houser.
Michelle Shroads created the opening number outfits and provided the contestant and Miss Garrett flowers.
Kelly Gomes was in charge of sound and lighting. Contestant photos were by Jessica Christian Photography. Josh Blessinger was videographer.
Garrett High School teacher Mark Claxton returned as master of ceremonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.