National Honor Society plans food drive Sunday
GARRETT — Garrett High School’s National Honor Society will conduct its annual door-to-door food drive between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday.
NHS members will collect food items and/or monetary contributions to donate to the Community Care Food Pantry here in Garrett. Students will practice social distancing. Donors also may leave items outside their front doors to be picked up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.