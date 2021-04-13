Today, April 13
9 a.m. to noon — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
Wednesday
9 a.m. to noon — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
6 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St. Auxiliary meeting.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4-6 p.m. — St. Martin's Closet, 308 S. Peters St.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, April 19
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 20
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, April 21
6 p.m. — Garrett American Legion Post 178, executive board meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7 p.m. — Garrett American Legion Post 178, general meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
