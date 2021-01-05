The American Red Cross has scheduled three blood drives for January in DeKalb County
• YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn; Friday, Jan. 15, noon to 5 p.m.; sponsor code: ymcaauburn;
• Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St.; Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2-7 p.m., sponsor code: eckhartpl; and
• American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave, Garrett; Tuesday, Jan. 19, 1-5:30 p.m., Sponsor Code: amleggar.
People can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, the Red Cross said.
Donors are asked to schedule appointments prior to arriving at a drive and are required to wear face coverings or masks while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
