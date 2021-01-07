BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 45-18 Tuesday night in a match-up of the top two teams in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The Railroaders, ranked first in Indiana Mat's Class 2A poll and the Class A No. 3 Panthers both defeated Angola. Garrett won 60-21 and Prairie Heights won 66-18.
Kolin Cope (160 pounds) pinned both of his opponents. Jack O'Connor (170) won twice, with a pin and a decision.
Keegan McComb (120), Kane McCormack (126), Brayden Baker (132) and Jadyn Gilbert (138) were 2-0, including one win by forfeit each. McComb other win was by pin. Baker had a win by technical fall. McCormack had a major decision and Gilbert's other win was by decision.
Wayne Wells (145), Chase Leech (152), Seth VanWagner (220) and Gage Camp (285) had one pin each.
Garrett 60, Angola 21
106 — Delacruz (A) wins by forfeit. 113 — McCue (A) wins by 10-5 dec. over Weimer (GR). 120 — McComb (GR) wins by forfeit. 126 — McCormack (GR) wins by forfeit. 132 — Baker (GR) wins by forfeit. 138 — Gilbert (GR) wins by forfeit. 145 — Wells (GR) wins by :33 pin over Mitchell (A). 152 — Leech (GR) wins by 1:27 pin over Scott (A). 160 — Cope (GR) wins by :40 pin over Sheets (A). 170 — O'Connor (GR) wins by :34 pin over Word (A). 182 — Pelmear (GR) wins by forfeit. 195 — Merriman (GR) wins by forfeit. 220 — Brames (A) wins by 5:39 pin over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Villafuerte (A) wins by :47 pin over Camp (GR).
Garrett 45, Prairie Heights 18
138 — Gilbert (GR) wins by 13-6 dec. over Lournsberry (PH). 145 — S.Levitz (PH) wins by 11-4 dec. over Wells (GR). 152 — Curtis (PH) wins by 7-4 dec. over Leech (GR). 160 — Cope (GR) wins by 1:00 pin over Severe (PH). 170 — O'Connor (GR) wins by 9-2 dec. over Sheets (PH). 182 — Kesslar (PH) wins by 4:28 pin over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Schrock (PH) wins by 10-8 dec. over Merriman (GR). 220 — VanWagner (GR) wins by 1:53 pin over Hall (PH). 285 — Camp (GR) wins by 2:33 pin over Robison (PH). 106 — Weimer (GR) wins by forfeit. 113 — Kresse (PH) wins by 5-2 dec. over Jones (GR). 120 — McComb (GR) wins by :45 pin over Glasgo (PH). 126 — McCormack (GR) wins by 13-4 maj. dec. over M.Levitz (PH). 132 — Baker (GR) wins by 17-2 tech. fall over Cearbaugh (PH).
