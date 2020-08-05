GARRETT — Contractors will begin work today on a fiber-optic network for Garrett residents, according to Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch.
The project is several weeks behind schedule due to crews being held back by the coronavirus. Work is to start on Maple Knoll Drive south to C.R. 54 and is anticipated to take 4-6 weeks, VanDerbosch said. He was given the go-ahead for his employees to work weekends, the cost of which is already included in the contract.
VanDerbosch is also contacting Spectrum Engineering to proceed with tagging the city's nearly 2,400 utility poles, with interns helping in the job. A new cable has been cut to relocate a pole along South Second Street to allow access to Brennan Estates. The board will look over specifications VanDerbosch provided for a new derrick truck to consider at the next meeting.
Wastewater plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser was given approval to purchase a new motor for the blower at the treatment plant from Wagner Electric at a cost of $4,650. He reported 85,000 gallons of sludge was hauled to Auburn’s treatment plant last week. The Auburn site will be down for three weeks, he added.
Schlosser said an upgrade is needed at a lift station that services Miller’s Merry Manor on the south side of town due to multiple backups from flushing disposable wipes. He will bring costs for a larger pump that would better handle the situation to the next board session.
Discussion also centered on changing all 16 of the city’s lift station pumps to the same brand in three sizes, recommending Barnes Pumps made in Ohio, only two hours away in case of an emergency.
City Engineer Aaron Ott suggested the recommendation for the specific brand of pump be included in Garrett’s engineering standards for developers in the future.
Water utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported the Peters Street project is moving well, with plans to tie into the city in a few weeks. He also told board members the brine tank at the plant was rebuilt a couple weeks ago, and three loads of stone were shoveled out by hand during the process.
In other business Tuesday, the board gave approval to a five-year license with Logicalis Inc. of Fishers to provide Veeam memory backup and replication service to the city at a cost of $4,080, and an additional $100 monthly cloud storage service agreement with ENA Cloud Services.
Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger told board members a concrete contractor is scheduled to repair the bottom of the Garrett pool on Aug. 21, and his crews have completed 10 abates for mowing and debris.
The annual spring cleanup on June 27 netted 30.14 tons of debris, 36 billable electronics, and about 150 vehicles to the Washler Inc. transfer station on Forrest Park Drive, not including vehicles that went to three additional trash receptacles brought in along the route to speed up the process.
API has begun milling streets around the school for the Community Crossings Marching Grant, with plans for completion by the first day of school on Aug. 13, Mossberger said.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 150 total calls from July 21 through Aug. 3, including 24 traffic warnings, 23 traffic tickets and three property-damage accidents. Seventeen arrests were recorded, including seven for drugs, five for traffic, three warrants, and one each for operating while intoxicated and miscellaneous. McPherson said 112 security checks were made during the period.
The chief also noted 20 applications have been received for a pool of officers, with physical and agility testing to begin this month in hopes to have final candidates by late September.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 45 code violations during the same period, most for high grass, weeds and rubbish. Her report showed 39 certified letters sent, 31 violations complied, 11 abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and two abates forwarded for noncompliance and for the street department to mow or clean up. Five violations were second-offense properties, according to the report.
During a brief session of the Common Council later in the day, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle told members budget hearings will be Sept. 15, with hopes to adopt by Oct. 27. She noted there will be 27 pay days on the calendar next year, so biweekly pay will be lower.
