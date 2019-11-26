Ralph Carnahan

Ralph LeRoy Carnahan, 92, of Auburn, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.

Bennie Grimm

Bennie L. Grimm, 85, of Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.

Sue Ellen Parrish

Sue Ellen Parrish, 67, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Thomas Waterhouse

Thomas H. Waterhouse, 66, of Garrett, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Arrangements pending at Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.

Norman Schaefer

Norman C. Schaefer, 95, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bessie Carlton

Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, of Thibodaux, Louisiana and formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.

Sandra Liddell

Sandra Birteen “Sandy” (Burgoyne) Liddell, formerly of Auburn, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Scott Sower

Scott Alan Sower, 60, of Butler, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home, Fort Wayne.

David Mann

David O. Mann, 76, of Hudson, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.

Tina Berry

Tina Marie (Strunk) Berry, 56, of Kendallville, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her home.

Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Joann Robinson

Joann K. Robinson, 65, of Garrett, died Friday Nov 22, 2019.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 CR 56, Garrett.

