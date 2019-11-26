Ralph Carnahan
Ralph LeRoy Carnahan, 92, of Auburn, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
Bennie Grimm
Bennie L. Grimm, 85, of Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
Sue Ellen Parrish
Sue Ellen Parrish, 67, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Thomas Waterhouse
Thomas H. Waterhouse, 66, of Garrett, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Arrangements pending at Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
Norman Schaefer
Norman C. Schaefer, 95, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bessie Carlton
Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, of Thibodaux, Louisiana and formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Sandra Liddell
Sandra Birteen “Sandy” (Burgoyne) Liddell, formerly of Auburn, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Sower
Scott Alan Sower, 60, of Butler, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home, Fort Wayne.
David Mann
David O. Mann, 76, of Hudson, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Tina Berry
Tina Marie (Strunk) Berry, 56, of Kendallville, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her home.
Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Joann Robinson
Joann K. Robinson, 65, of Garrett, died Friday Nov 22, 2019.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 CR 56, Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.