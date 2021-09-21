BUTLER — The first half of Friday’s Train Game had the makings of a heavyweight prize fight, with an underdog trying to land that one big punch.
Garrett’s defense produced three turnovers in the first half at Eastside Friday, but scored just once, trailing 14-7 at halftime.
The Railroaders were unable to duplicate that effort in the second half. The Blazers scored 28 second-half points on the way to a 42-14 win Friday.
Garrett leads the all-time series 28-19, but Eastside has won eight of the last nine meetings, including six straight.
Eastside quarterback Laban Davis did much of the damage, running 22 times for 313 yards and touchdown runs of 61, 79 and 43 yards. He completed 8-of-10 passes for 155 yards and two more scores. Carsen Jacobs was on the receiving end of four of those passes for 111 yards.
Garrett accumulated 257 yards of total offense. Robert Koskie ran 23 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Aaden Lytle completed 16-of-28 passes for 144 yards.
“We forced three turnovers in the first half and we weren’t able to capitalize on a couple of them,” Garrett coach Chris DePew said. “We didn’t take advantage of opportunities. We had them on the ropes a little bit early.
“When you have a good team on the ropes and you don’t knock them out, they’re going to stay. We didn’t take advantage, and a lot of that was shooting ourselves in the foot, stupid penalties on offense.
“We’re not explosive enough to recover from 10-15 yard penalties.”
Garrett’s Matthew William recovered a fumble on Eastside’s first possession, and the visitors put their short passing game to work.
Lytle completed 9-of-10 passes on the drive — seven to Trey Richards, as the Railroaders marched downfield. Their last hookup, covering eight yards, and Chase Leech’s extra-point kick, put Garrett on top 7-0 with 55.4 seconds left in the first.
The Blazers coughed it up on their next possession, but Garrett couldn’t get the ball across midfield.
Eastside’s Davis put together several highlight-reel worthy runs in this game.
The first came on his team’s next possession.
It started as an off-tackle play to the right, but Davis cut to the opposite side and simply outran Garrett defenders for a 61-yard scoring run with 10:09 left in the half.
The teams traded turnovers — Garrett’s Carson Harter intercepting a Davis pass and Eastside’s Dylan Bredemeyer picking off Lytle in the end zone.
Eastside turned that turnover into a score at the other end. Near midfield, Davis hit a wide-open Jacobs behind the defense for a 53-yard TD play with 1:55 to go in the half.
The first half ended with the Blazers up 14-7.
Getting the ball to start the third, the Railroaders went three-and-out, including a 15-yard penalty.
Eastside ran one play, featuring Davis’s second big run of the night. It started as a running play to the right. He cut back across the field and changed directions a third time, on a 79-yard scamper with 10:13 left in the third. The extra-point kick gave the Blazers a 21-7 lead.
Garrett went three-and-out on its next series, but had the hosts pinned inside their own 5 yard line.
Davis’ first touch of the second half resulted in a 79-yard touchdown that featured as many changes of direction as the first run.
Later in the quarter, the Railroaders were twice flagged for 15-yard penalties, which pushed the ball across midfield. Six plays later, Davis found Jacobs for a 22-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down play. Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 28-7 with just over five minutes left in the third.
Garrett’s final score of the night was made possible by an acrobatic, 31-yard Lytle to Luke Holcomb pass to the Eastside 5. Koskie took it in on the next play to cut the deficit to 28-14.
The Blazers scored twice in the fourth — a 34-yard Davis to Dax Holman pass and a 43-yard run by Davis.
