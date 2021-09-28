GARRETT — Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference Big Division game came down to the right foot of West Noble senior Julio Macias.
In the third quarter, he split the uprights with a 35-yard field goal into the wind. On one of his kickoffs, Macias split the uprights from 70 yards away.
In the final quarter, immediately after host Garrett scored to take the lead, and the wind at his back, he was true once more, hitting a 44-yarder that would have been good from 55.
Macias’ kick, with 1.1 seconds left in regulation, gave the Chargers a 20-19 win over the Railroaders.
“He is a weapon that you just have to take advantage of when you got him,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said after the winning kick.
“I had no doubts when we got the ball there (at the Garrett 27),” Mawhorter said. “I would have done it from 10 yards out further. He’s pretty accurate.
“That’s as good a game I’ve been around, and I’ve been around for 30 years.”
Garrett had just taken the lead with 59.2 seconds left when Trey Richards — who took only one offensive snap the whole game — made his chance count when he snared an Aaden Lytle desperation pass before being stopped at the 1-yard line.
Two plays later, Lytle scored on a sneak. The Railroaders made the initial extra-point kick, but were flagged for illegal procedure, which pushed the ball back five yards. The second attempt was no good, but the hosts led 19-17.
After Garrett led 7-0 at halftime, the teams combined for 32 points in the final two quarters.
Each team took advantage of the other’s mistakes for scores before the wild finish.
The Railroaders had the only points of the first half after Carson Harter scooped up a first quarter West Noble fumble at the Charger 36.
Garrett gained only three yards, but went to some trickery on fourth down to find the end zone. Lytle threw a lateral to Kaiden Colburn in the left flat. Colburn then found Luke Holcomb all by himself behind the defense for a 27-yard touchdown strike with 2:08 left in the first. Chase Leech’s extra point was good for a 7-0 lead.
The Chargers turned the ball over again on their next possession as Brayden Baker picked off a Drew Yates pass at his own 1 early in the second.
Late in the half, Garrett got the ball inside the West Noble 25, but the Charger defense rose up to force a turnover on downs.
West Noble turned the momentum in its favor in the third after Peter Bradley picked off Lytle at the Garrett 23 with 7 minutes left in the quarter. On third and long, Yates found Derek Slone for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Macias’ extra point evened the score at 7-7.
On Garrett’s next possession, Pruitt picked off a Lytle pass, which led to Macias’ first field goal with 1:16 remaining in the third and a 10-7 Charger lead.
A game that was moving at a breakneck pace took on a new meaning when Garrett lineman Jaxson Gould lay on the field for about 30 minutes with an unknown injury until he could be wheeled off on a stretcher.
The Railroaders tried to rally in support of their fallen teammate, but had to punt near midfield.
Exactly one play later, however, they had new life with a fumble recovery at the Charger 10. Three plays later, Lytle scored from the one. The extra point was wide left, but Garrett had a 13-10 lead with 10:27 left.
After a big kick return to near the 40, the Chargers did what they do best, take time off the clock with a series of dive option runs at the middle of the line, gaining 3-4 yards with each one.
Yates completed one pass for 10 yards before taking the ball himself for a 10-yard run with 3:25 left in regulation. Macias’ kick made it 17-13.
The Railroaders started the go-ahead drive at its own 20.
Lytle completed quick passes to Holcomb and Colburn, and a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty against the Chargers pushed the ball to the West Noble 31.
That’s when Garrett started to go in reverse. Two procedure penalties, an incomplete pass and a sack by West Noble’s Braxton Pruitt had the hosts facing fourth-and-26 near midfield.
Lytle threw his Hail Mary pass downfield, where Garrett and West Noble players fought for the ball before it was tipped into Richards’ waiting arms.
Had the extra point been good — or had there not been a penalty on the first attempt — Macias’ kick sends the game to overtime.
Beers finished with 72 yards on 21 rushes for the Chargers. Yates completed 5-of-9 passes for 75 yards.
Lytle completed 14-of-27 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. Christian Hess was on the receiving end of four passes for 70 yards. Holcomb caught two passes for 57 yards and Colburn grabbed six for 55 yards.
Lytle carried eight times for 40 yards. Kyle Smith gained 26 yards on 10 tries. Robert Koskie had 17 yards on seven attempts.
