AUBURN — The annual United Way Day of Caring has been modified due to the current COVID-19 state regulations.
This year, the United Way will focus on uniting the community by doing what is best for all volunteers and project applicants, according to Director Tyler Cleverly.
The Day of Caring committee is extending the deadline to submit project applications, volunteer applications and sponsorships through Friday, July 10. After that date, United Way will work with the volunteer groups and projects to match them and schedule projects to be completed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
Scheduling projects individually will best accommodate United Way volunteers as well as their companies’ work schedules, as many are just starting back to work.
Projects that include indoor work will try to be avoided as much as possible and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. In addition, the annual kickoff breakfast will not be held this year.
The United Way encourages those who are looking to give back during this time of need to become Day of Caring volunteers.
People can contact Cleverly at tyler@unitedwaydekalb.org or 927-0995 with any questions.
